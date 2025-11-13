Liverpool are weighing up a new contract for club legend Andy Robertson, and the situation should be ‘clearer’ come January, our transfer correspondent Dean Jones has said.

When asked if Liverpool are planning to offer Robertson fresh terms, Jones replied: “Liverpool have been constantly assessing Robertson as they do not want to just offer a contract for sentimental reasons. I think the player is very clear about that and he would also only want to stay for the right reasons.

“If he is staying he has to have earned it, and it has to be the case that he continues to offer Liverpool a top-quality option in his position. He believes he can do that, and his case has been helped because of the problems [Milos] Kerkez has had adjusting.

Andy Robertson’s glittering Liverpool career in numbers

Joined for a bargain fee of just £8million in July 2017

Registered 12 goals and 68 assists in 354 appearances for the club

Trophies include the Champions League, two Premier League titles and one FA Cup

“Kerkez will be a good signing in the end, they still believe in him. But it has been helpful to have Robertson on board while he integrates.

“They are now mapping out whether that is going to be a good combination to have competing. Robertson has always been made aware that his time at the club is not over yet, but obviously he needs to have some clarity so he can focus.

“I would expect this situation to begin to look clearer in January. Robertson still believes he can play at the very top level, and I think they will give him the respect of knowing exactly how the situation is opening up.”

Robertson showing Kerkez up

If Robertson proves he can still shine at the very highest level, then Liverpool could offer him a new deal in the run up to January.

The left-back has returned to the Liverpool starting lineup in recent weeks amid concerns over Kerkez’s slightly erratic displays.

Liverpool paid Bournemouth £40m for Kerkez in the summer, but he is still getting used to Arne Slot’s system and is also capable of the odd mistake. This has prompted Jamie Carragher to call him ‘too aggressive’ in his style of play.

Robertson appeared on the decline last season, which is why Kerkez joined, but the Anfield hero can provide far more experience and maturity than his younger counterpart.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk penned new contracts earlier this year, and Robertson could be next.

If the 31-year-old fails to earn a new deal, then he could secure a dream move to Celtic. Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 6 that Robertson is tempted to join his boyhood club.

As Robertson’s current terms are up in June, he could reach a pre-agreement with Celtic in January.

The Scotland captain spent time in the Celtic academy but left in July 2009 to join Queen’s Park.

Could three more Liverpool stars get new deals?

Anfield chiefs remain locked in contract talks with Ibrahima Konate, while they must also make decisions on Joe Gomez and Alisson.

Liverpool are trying to tie down Konate as he is out of contract at the end of the season, just like Robertson.

But Liverpool must put a lucrative deal on the table as the centre-back is being chased by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Alisson and Gomez, meanwhile, will be out of contract in summer 2027.

While goalkeepers can continue playing longer than those outfield, Alisson is already 33, so Liverpool must consider moving on from him. Giorgi Mamardashvili is a ready-made replacement.

Liverpool are yet to open contract discussions with versatile defender Gomez. AC Milan have been linked with the 28-year-old, who could be tempted by a new adventure abroad.