Liverpool may be growing increasingly optimistic that Florian Wirtz can soon be officially announced as their player – but he won’t be the next big name in at Anfield after Fabrizio Romano provided an update on a player due to sign that the Reds have been “speaking to for weeks”.

It’s already been an extremely fruitful summer at Anfield, with Liverpool chiefs acting with haste to strengthen Arne Slot’s Premier League title-winning squad. And while the Reds have moved to immediately replace the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back with Jeremie Frimpong, two more big signings are also bubbling nicely along.

Indeed, while Romano has confirmed a full agreement has been reached for Wirtz – a claim later disputed by the Daily Mirror, who claim there are still three hurdles to overcome first – Liverpool have also been in talks with Milos Kerkez.

The Bournemouth star is seen as the long-term heir to Andy Robertson and, after we first exclusively revealed news of the Reds’ interest way back in September, a deal for the Hungarian is now closer than ever.

Providing an update on his imminent signing, Romano told his YouTube channel: “The next one that is going to happen for Liverpool is Milos Kerkez.

“So get ready Liverpool fans because maybe today they can tell you about a club-to-club first contact.

“No – Liverpool and Bournemouth have been speaking for weeks.

“Liverpool and the agent of Kerkez have been speaking for weeks. So the next one is going to be Milos Kerkez.”

Liverpool learn final price for Kerkez as standout star heads to Anfield

The 21-year-old has been a standout performer for the Cherries since a move from AZ Alkmaar in July 2023. Built with a fantastic tank to roam up and down that left flank, Kerkez impressed throughout the duration of last season for Ando Iraola’s side, contributing two goals and six assists from 41 appearances.

Having been watched by the Reds for over a calendar year, and seriously since September, as we revealed, it was quickly decided that Kerkez was the perfect long-term heir for Robertson.

The Scot has been a brilliant servant for Liverpool over the years, but fears that he would slow down last season came to pass, with the 31-year-old managing just two assists in the recently completed campaign.

As a result, Richard Hughes has quickly moved for a player he originally brought to the Vitality Stadium and now is on the cusp of signing him for a second time in two years.

Liverpool are understood to have struck a fee in the region of between £40m and £45m for the 23-times capped Hungary international; happily meeting Bournemouth’s asking price for the star.

The Reds are likely to have negotiated a downpayment of around £40m – the Cherries understandably wanted a chunk of their valuation up front, with a further £5m to be paid in bonuses and add-ons.

He is expected to sign a five-year contract at Anfield through to 2030.

Bournemouth, for their part, have already agreed a deal for Kerkez’s replacement.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa is reportedly considering a move to Real Betis to reignite his career after a difficult season at Liverpool and amid claims the player’s agent has offered the Italian as an alternative to the LaLiga side before they make a firm move for a Manchester United man instead.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly working on a THIRD deal of the summer transfer window – shortly after bringing Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield and trying to do the same with Florian Wirtz.

And finally, the Reds have been told they can secure the signing of Hugo Ekitike to complement the club-record arrival of Wirtz – but must offload two of three players first before another huge deal can be sanctioned.

