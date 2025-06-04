Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle United’s dynamic winger Anthony Gordon remains alive, with sources revealing the Reds are seriously considering a move for the 23-year-old this summer if a few transfer dominos fall into place this summer.

The Merseyside club’s interest in Gordon, a lifelong Liverpool fan, has intensified as they plan a potential squad overhaul, with the possible departure of Colombian winger Luis Diaz – who has rising interest in his services – holding the key to any blockbuster deal.

Newcastle, however, are holding firm, demanding a minimum of £80m for the England international.

Gordon, 24, who joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents.

His pace, directness, and goal-scoring ability – evidenced by 12 goals and 11 assists last season – make him an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s high-octane system.

TEAMtalk understands that while Gordon is not agitating to leave St James Park, where he is extremely happy, he would be very keen on the move back to Merseyside, viewing Anfield as a dream destination, especially after Liverpool’s failed attempt to sign him last summer, which initially had hope due to Newcastle’s financial constraints.

The sale of Diaz, 28, which is a concrete possibility, could make space in the squad and give Liverpool the required funds to sign Gordon in the coming weeks.

Gordon in, Diaz out for Liverpool?

Liverpool star Diaz has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, the Saudi Pro League, and Barcelona, and Liverpool will likely demand close to £80m for his sale, which may well be met if he heads to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr are the club from Saudi interested in the Colombian international, and concrete developments are expected in the near future, even if Liverpool’s official position is that he isn’t for sale.

Gordon could be the ideal replacement for Diaz, and while there is yet to be any club-to-club contact over a move, Liverpool’s hierarchy is confident of striking a deal if they can meet the winger’s valuation.

Newcastle, under Eddie Howe, are reluctant to lose Gordon but may be forced to consider offers to comply with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

If completed, Gordon’s signing would signal Liverpool’s intent to compete for more major honours, adding firepower to an already formidable attack.

The Premier League champions are already having a busy window with deals at an advanced stage for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez. They have already landed Jeremie Frimpong and are keen to add more for next season.

Arne Slot has stated it would be a very exciting summer for Liverpool fans, and they are holding strong to that promise so far.

