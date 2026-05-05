Liverpool are drawing up an opening offer for Assan Ouedraogo as they look to beat Manchester United and Newcastle United to the RB Leipzig star, though their bid could fall well short of his valuation, as per a report.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd need to make at least one midfield signing this summer. Earlier on Tuesday, United were tipped to sign three midfielders to replace departing pair Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones are both weighing up their futures at Liverpool. We revealed on April 17 that Liverpool are chasing Adam Wharton to strengthen their midfield ranks, though Ouedraogo is another option.

German outlet Fussball Daten report that Germany’s ‘new physical giant’, 6ft 3in midfielder Ouedraogo, is being ‘pursued’ by Liverpool and Newcastle.

The Germany international will emerge ‘at the centre of the European transfer market’ this summer amid his great displays in Leipzig’s midfield.

Ouedraogo is considered a ‘perfect profile’ by top scouts thanks to his ‘dribbling skills, agility in tight spaces, playmaking qualities and improved xG’.

Liverpool are planning a ‘physical revolution’ in midfield and are ‘preparing’ an opening proposal worth €40million (£34.5m).

The report adds that Leipzig will consider selling Ouedraogo for €45-50m (£39-43m), though we understand he could move for a much bigger sum.

We revealed in March that Leipzig rate the 19-year-old as an €80-100m (£69-86m) talent, believing he has world-class potential.

Our sources state that Man Utd are ‘crazy’ about Ouedraogo, teeing up a potential transfer battle with Liverpool.

Chelsea are also tracking the teenager’s development as part of their strategy of signing the best young players around.

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Ouedraogo a long-term Premier League target

Ouedraogo has been linked with a move to the Premier League ever since he first broke through at Schalke aged just 17.

He quickly earned comparisons with Paul Pogba as he is tall yet has brilliant technical ability in midfield.

Interestingly, Ouedraogo is not the only midfielder Newcastle have been linked with, as reports suggest they are also admirers of Liverpool’s own Jones.

The Scouser is open to leaving Anfield this summer to pick up more starts, and Newcastle see him as a potential replacement for Sandro Tonali.

The latter has been linked with both United and Manchester City but is prioritising a return to Italy with Juventus.

Returning to Liverpool, Ouedraogo is joined by an €80m Barcelona star on FSG’s wish list.