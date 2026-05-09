Liverpool want 6ft 3in midfield ‘jewel’ in £156m double deal

Assan Ouedraogo is among two targets for Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing both Yan Diomande and Assan Ouedraogo from RB Leipzig, but they have been told the latter will NOT be available for €40million (£35m).

Liverpool spent a colossal £440million last summer and look set to attack the market again this year, as long as they can finalise sales first. Arne Slot needs two new forwards, a central midfielder, left-back, right-back and centre-half.

The Reds aim to land a right winger who can replace Mohamed Salah, but they also need a second attacker as Hugo Ekitike faces a long recovery from a ruptured Achilles.

Liverpool have identified Leipzig star Diomande as their favoured option to succeed from Salah on the right flank.

It was claimed on Tuesday that Liverpool are ‘preparing’ a €40m bid for Diomande’s team-mate Ouedraogo, too.

Ouedraogo is seen as a ‘perfect profile’ to add technical quality and physicality to Liverpool’s midfield. The German has been compared to Paul Pogba as he is 6ft 3in tall and also great on the ball.

German newspaper Bild have provided their information on Ouedraogo’s future heading towards the summer. They confirm that Liverpool are ‘keen on Leipzig’s jewel’.

With Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo all candidates to leave Anfield at the end of the season, Liverpool have ‘shortlisted’ Ouedraogo to improve their midfield ranks.

However, the report adds that Leipzig have no intention of selling the 20-year-old for anything close to €40m. His contract does not include a release clause and runs until June 2029, which means Leipzig can demand whatever fee they want.

Although, there is some good news for Liverpool. They ‘have a good relationship’ with Leipzig following previous deals for Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai.

This could put Liverpool at the front of the queue for Ouedraogo, should numerous big clubs make contact in the summer.

We revealed on March 12 that it will likely take a bid worth €80-100m (£69-86.5m) to convince Leipzig to sell Ouedraogo.

Sources confirmed to us that Manchester United are ‘crazy’ about the talent, with Chelsea also in the frame. Bayern Munich are understood to be interested, too.

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Ouedraogo, Diomande both Liverpool targets

This means Liverpool will have to fend off several Premier League and European rivals to complete a deal for Ouedraogo.

Returning to Diomande, we confirmed on April 21 that Liverpool have begun official talks with both the player’s camp and Leipzig.

But we reported on April 24 that Leipzig will try to agree a new contract with the Ivorian to delay his move to Anfield by a year.

Recent reports have suggested a swap offer will improve Liverpool’s chances of snaring Diomande.

Elsewhere, Slot has been told he ‘robbed’ Liverpool in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea, while a Reds player was ‘bullied’.