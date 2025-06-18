Liverpool have been linked with Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez and one former player is pushing Arne Slot to use a Reds star in an eye-catching swap deal for the Argentine.

Alvarez, 25, has been superb for Atletico since joining from Manchester City on an £82m deal last summer – a club-record sale for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The forward notched a fantastic 29 goals in 55 matches across all competitions for Atletico in 2024/25 and is a vital cog in Diego Simeone’s squad.

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann believes that Atletico could be tempted into allowing Alvarez to go, though, if the Reds offer Darwin Nunez as part of the deal.

“I’d love to see Julian Alvarez at Liverpool and I think Darwin Nunez being part of the deal would make a lot of sense. I think Nunez is tailor-made for Atletico Madrid as a physical centre forward, someone who will work so hard which is what Diego Simeone wants,” Hamann told Wette.de.

“Alvarez would also be a fantastic addition at Liverpool, he played in the shadow of Erling Haaland at Manchester City but really added to his reputation in Madrid. He led the line, scored goals and made life a nuisance for the back lines he played against, I think he would be a brilliant signing.

“There are rumours about other forwards, but Alvarez would be a great addition to Liverpool and Nunez might just be an even better signing for Atletico.”

READ MORE: Florian Wirtz transfer U-turn condemned as Liverpool move draws fury from rivals’ boss

Liverpool are willing to use Nunez to sign a new striker

TEAMtalk revealed back on March 20 that Liverpool do hold historical interest in Alvarez, having admired him since his time with rivals Man City.

We were informed by sources that it would take double what Atletico paid to sign the Argentine international – so Liverpool may have to fork out around £160m for a deal, which clearly makes things difficult.

It is true, however, that Atletico have shown interest in Nunez, as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on March 15, so swap deal for Alvarez could be an avenue Liverpool explore – though there has been no concrete suggestion that this could happen, yet.

Instead, Galetti revealed in a bombshell exclusive on June 17 that Nunez, and Liverpool teammate Federico Chiesa, could be included in a swap deal for Victor Osimhen.

Liverpool have opened a direct channel with Osimhen’s club Napoli, exploring different possibilities, including a potential swap deal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that it was precisely during these discussions over Nunez and Chiesa that Osimhen’s name emerged.

TEAMtalk understands that Chiesa and Nunez are the two Liverpool players who could be part of the discussions around a complex negotiation for Osimhen.

With this in mind, that seems a more likely outcome than a swap deal for Atletico superstar Alvarez at this stage.

The Spanish giants do hold concrete interest in one Liverpool player, though, with Simeone an admirer of left-back Andy Robertson.

DON’T MISS: Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Record Florian Wirtz transfer could be instantly eclipsed as Liverpool target £140m Prem star next

🔴 Some at Liverpool want to sell ‘top class’ star to Real Madrid for £51m

🔴 Liverpool told ‘everything is done’ as Hughes secures another transfer masterstroke

QUIZ: Think you know Darwin Nunez?