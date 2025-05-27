Bayern Munich have changed their transfer strategy after missing out on Florian Wirtz and are now targeting Cody Gakpo instead, with a trusted journalist revealing how Liverpool feel about selling the forward.

Bayern appeared to be in pole position for Wirtz after he informed them he would rather move to the Allianz Arena than join Manchester City. But everything changed when Liverpool thundered into the race for the attacking midfielder.

All the work Bayern put into the Wirtz deal was ruined as he soon decided to prioritise a blockbuster transfer to Anfield.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Wirtz and remain in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over his transfer fee.

Liverpool’s first offer came in at more than €100million (£84m / $114m). However, that is likely to be rejected.

The Premier League champions will need to add substantial bonuses to get them closer to Leverkusen’s €150m (£126m / $171m) asking price.

Bayern have been linked with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze after admitting defeat in their pursuit of Wirtz, but Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now stated that such reports are ‘wide of the mark’.

On X, formerly Twitter, he has revealed that Bayern ‘are no longer looking for a new No 10’. Instead, the German titans will rely on Jamal Musiala in the position.

Bayern director of sport Max Eberl ‘is now focusing on other positions’. His new priority is ‘a high-class left winger’.

In a separate update, Plettenberg added that ‘Bayern are now considering Cody Gakpo in their search for a high-profile left winger’.

Liverpool warm to Cody Gakpo sale

Eberl has added Gakpo to Bayern’s shortlist alongside Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma and Rafael Leao of AC Milan.

Bayern have made ‘contact’ for Gakpo as Eberl is a fan of the Dutchman.

Plettenberg has also revealed that Liverpool are open to selling Gakpo ‘if a suitable offer arrives’.

The player originally joined Liverpool in a £35m deal from PSV in January 2023. The Reds should be able to make a big profit on Gakpo as his contract runs for another three years, while he has scored 18 goals in 49 appearances this season.

Luis Diaz is another left winger Liverpool have been backed to sell in recent months as Barcelona are monitoring his situation.

It is unlikely Liverpool will let both players go, however.

Liverpool transfer news round-up:

