Bayern Munich are set to launch an improved bid for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, according to Fabrizio Romano, though they have lined up an alternative target if they miss out.

Vincent Kompany has identified Diaz, 28, as a top target, and Bayern have already seen a bid worth around £58.5million rejected by Liverpool.

The Colombian international is open to leaving Anfield for Bavaria, with reports suggesting that he has verbally agreed to a four-year contract worth £230,000 per week – a huge amount more than his current £55,000 per week terms with Liverpool.

Diaz doesn’t start every game for Liverpool, but he is a key part of the squad, having notched 13 goals and five assists in 36 Premier League appearances last term.

According to reputed journalist Romano, Liverpool will have their resolve tested again as Bayern will return with a new bid for Diaz, while they’ve also shortlisted exciting Lyon winger Malick Fofana as another target.

“Bayern are set to bid again for Luis Diaz in order to find an agreement with Liverpool, he’s top target,” Romano posted on X.

“Malick Fofana has been added to the shortlist if Liverpool won’t sell Diaz. Bayern already made contact to ask for Fofana deal conditions.”

Bayern Munich face competition for Malick Fofana – sources

While Diaz is open to joining Bayern this summer, the ball is in Liverpool’s court as the winger is contracted until 2027, and their preference is not to sell.

It remains to be seen whether Bayern can convince them to change their minds. Reports suggest Liverpool value Diaz at €100million (£87m / $116m), and the Bundesliga club are reluctant to go that high.

Fofana, 20, is an exciting plan B for Bayern. The youngster contributed 12 goals and six assists across all competitions for Lyon last term, and undoubtedly has world-class potential.

However, as TEAMtalk revealed on June 27, 11 Premier League clubs have made enquiries for Fofana.

Interestingly, Liverpool are understood to be one of the interested clubs, along with Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton.

Lyon are in a perilous financial position, and despite their relegation to Ligue 2 being overturned on appeal they still need to sell players to balance the books.

Fofana is available for around €60million (£52m / $70m) – making him a significantly cheaper option for Bayern than Diaz.

It will be interesting to see how high Bayern go with their next bid for Diaz.

Should Liverpool decide to sell Diaz, Newcastle star Anthony Gordon, who remains very interested in a move to Anfield, could be brought in as his replacement.

