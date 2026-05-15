Yan Diomande is not the only Bundesliga sensation Liverpool are showing interest in, according to a report, while the Reds are also looking at a Brighton & Hove Albion starter.

Liverpool hope to sign two forwards this summer to get the team back in contention for major trophies. They need a right winger to succeed from Mohamed Salah, who will be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool also require a second attacker capable of playing as a left winger or centre-forward as Hugo Ekitike will miss six to nine months after rupturing his Achilles.

Bazoumana Toure has emerged as an option for that second role…

Liverpool attention returns to Germany

Much has been made of Liverpool’s pursuit of RB Leipzig ace Diomande, and German outlet Fussball Daten claim Toure is another player who has dazzled scouts.

Liverpool are expressing ‘formal interest’ in the Hoffenheim wide man and are ‘monitoring’ his situation ahead of opening talks.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich have all been impressed by Toure’s rise, too.

Hoffenheim know they could make huge profit on the 20-year-old and will give the ‘green light’ if a bid worth €50-55m (£44-48m) comes in.

The report describes Toure as Germany’s ‘breakthrough star of the season’ as he has notched five goals and 12 assists in 29 Bundesliga outings.

But many observers would feel that accolade should go to fellow Liverpool target Diomande, who has been outstanding.

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Alisson replacement found

We revealed earlier on Friday that Liverpool have added Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen to their list of potential replacements for Alisson.

Juventus have agreed a three-year contract with Alisson, and Liverpool do not intend to match the wages on offer. It is now up to Juve to strike an agreement with Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool are unsure whether Giorgi Mamardashvili has what it takes to swiftly become No 1, and a move for Verbruggen is now being considered.

Verbruggen is open to leaving the Amex to take the next step in his career, with Brighton setting a £50m price tag.

Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of the Dutch goalkeeper and will likely rival any Liverpool move.

Enquiry made

Liverpool have joined Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in making enquiries about West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, we can confirm.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Fernandes, and he would like to play alongside Portuguese compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

United aim to sign the younger Fernandes amid their plans for a midfield rebuild, though they could face competition for him from most of the ‘Big Six’ – including Liverpool.

We understand West Ham are growing increasingly confident about selling Fernandes for a huge £70m.