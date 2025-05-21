Liverpool are reported to exploring a possible deal to bring Benjamin Sesko to Anfield this summer after a report revealed the RB Leipzig is keen on securing a move to Anfield, though they do face strong competition while his asking price also represents another hurdle.

The Reds will get their hands on the Premier League title trophy on Sunday before embarking on an open-top bus parade around the streets of the city – the first time Liverpool supporters have officially been able to celebrate an English league crown on the red half of Merseyside since 1990. However, while Arne Slot takes enormous credit for guiding the Reds to glory in his first season at the helm, plans are very much afoot to ensure they can enjoy a long spell of dominance.

To that end, Liverpool are planning a raft of quality summer signings that will help create a long-lasting dynasty at Anfield. Backed by a very sizeable transfer kitty, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have already set the ball rolling by striking a €35m (£30m, $37m) deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The real costly signings, though, this summer will likely come in the offensive positions. Florian Wirtz has been targeted in an ambitious deal that could set the Reds back a British record fee.

And Slot is also casting his net out to try and land a new striker who can take some of the goals burden off Mo Salah’s shoulders. To that end, Liverpool have been linked with both Alexander Isak – though any deal for the Newcastle man looks extremely difficult to say the least – and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike; the latter of whom who has been given permission to leave.

However, as per a report from DaveOCKop, Liverpool are are also looking into a possible deal for RB Leipzig frontman, Sesko – a striker nicknamed ‘The Beast’ for his sizeable frame and ability to terrorise opposing defenders.

Citing the Slovenian’s age, combined with his goalscoring record – he has 27 goal contributions in 45 appearances this season – the report claims the Reds have already held talks with Leipzig over a potential deal, with their interest in him dating back a number of months.

And while the Bundesliga side’s demands for a fee of up to €100m (£84.5m, $113.3m) are more than Liverpool’s valuation, it’s claimed there is a belief at Anfield that there is an optimism they can reduce that price further.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Sesko is keen on making the move to Anfield if a fee can be agreed between the two sides.

DON’T MISS ⭐ Liverpool told TWO conditions to sign Florian Wirtz as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘dream’

Leipzig willing to let Benjamin Sesko leave; Liverpool striker hunt explained

It’s worth pointing out at this stage that DaveOCKop is perhaps not regarded as the most reliable of sources with the outlet placed on LFC Reddit’s list of ‘banned’ sources.

And while reports have surfaced of Liverpool interest in Sesko before – he was listed as one of three strikers, alongside Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen by talkSPORT earlier this month – we understand the Reds are more likely to pursue the signing of Ekitike instead.

The Merseysiders also maintain an interest in Isak, amid claims that if he were to leave Newcastle, it would be for Liverpool. However, any deal is viewed as extremely difficult this summer and, per BBC Sport’s Sami Mokbel, could only become a possibility in summer 2026 if the Swede is yet to agree an extension to his contract at St James’ Park.

That said, Magpies boss Eddie Howe is offering no guarantees that Isak will still be a Newcastle player come next season.

What is known for sure, though, is that Liverpool do have money to spend and are very much targeting a new striker signing with Slot clearing the way for Darwin Nunez to leave.

As for Sesko, it’s understood both Chelsea and Arsenal have strongly looked into deals for the Slovenian, with TEAMtalk sources revealing the Blues currently lead that charge and are considered favourites for his signature.

His exit will be ratified by RB Leipzig after the Bundesliga side failed to qualify for European football for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

Providing an update on Sesko and his teammate Xavi Simons earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano reported: “There will be no European football next season for RB Leipzig so the expectation is that both Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko will leave.

“Simons is the absolute top target for Bayern Munich, and there is also interest from top Premier League clubs.

“Sesko is an option for Arsenal and several clubs in England. The situation will start to move next week.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Slot keen on Xavi Simons; Lyon star to replace Diaz?

As for Simons, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has outlined the Liverpool interest in signing the Dutchman this summer as a potential Plan B for Wirtz.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Slot is an admirer of Simons’ technical quality and maturity, qualities honed during his breakout spell at PSV and Leipzig and with the Reds boss playing an active role in deciding whom they should sign.

Regardless of whether Liverpool do sign Wirtz or Simons this summer, the positions Liverpool plan to address as part of a six-signing spree have now been confirmed, per a new report on Tuesday morning.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly sounding out a Lyon winger as a possible replacement for Luis Diaz amid fresh claims a move to Barcelona is back on the Colombian’s agenda.

VOTE: Which striker should Liverpool sign this summer?