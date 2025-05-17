Liverpool could complete a masterful striker swap deal that gets rid of Darwin Nunez and hands Arne Slot a deadly replacement this summer, according to reports.

Liverpool broke their transfer record when they agreed a stunning £85million deal with Benfica for Nunez in June 2022. The transfer was worth an initial £64m and had the potential to rise to that huge £85m figure through bonuses.

Liverpool fans have done all they can to back Nunez and support him during his three years at Anfield, but his profligacy in front of goal has caused growing frustration this season and it’s evidently clear the player has regressed under Slot.

Nunez has only managed seven goals in 45 matches this term. Slot does not fully trust him and would rather play Luis Diaz or Diogo Jota at centre-forward.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Serie A title-chasers Napoli have hugely ambitious plans for the summer and want to sign Kevin De Bruyne in addition to a new No 9.

They have added Nunez, departing Lille hitman Jonathan David and Porto’s Samu Aghehowa to their striker shortlist in recent days.

Liverpool World claim Napoli’s interest in Nunez could open the door to a ‘blockbuster swap deal’ that would hand the Reds Victor Osimhen in return.

By offering Nunez to the Italian club, Liverpool could ‘bypass’ a vast majority of the €75m (£63m / $84m) fee Napoli are demanding for Osimhen.

The Reds are ‘eager to replace’ Nunez with a more reliable goalscorer and Osimhen is ‘back on the radar’ of recruitment chiefs.

Victor Osimhen would be thrilling Liverpool signing

Liverpool have previously been put off by Napoli demanding more than €100m (£84m / $112m) for the Nigerian international, but they have since lowered their demands significantly as they push to sell him. And it now seems Nunez could unlock Osimhen’s sensational move to Merseyside.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on April 25 that Liverpool are ready to put their Uruguayan flop on the market and that he is open to negotiations with Saudi clubs.

Nunez would ideally like to continue playing at a high level in Europe though, and swapping places with Osimhen would give him that opportunity.

Napoli’s plans to link Nunez up with De Bruyne were first revealed a week ago.

Osimhen, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea throughout the campaign.

But Liverpool could almost get a free run at the 26-year-old – who is currently on loan at Galatasaray – as United want Liam Delap and Chelsea are prioritising Benjamin Sesko.

Liverpool were tipped to open talks for Osimhen on May 8 and the move has now been given a boost with Nunez being involved.

Juventus want to make Osimhen their new talisman up front but are facing difficulty as Napoli will demand far more than £63m to sell to them. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis would hate to strengthen a direct rival such as Juve.

While Liverpool appear to be in the mix for Osimhen, TEAMtalk understands that his potential suitors expect him to go to Saudi Arabia, where he could earn £750,000 a week.

If this happens, then Liverpool will ramp up their interest in a £60m Premier League striker instead.

