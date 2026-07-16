Liverpool on pole for sensational winger deal as £51m midfielder bid prepped

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is on the hunt for new signings

Liverpool have taken centre stage for the superb capture of Paris Saint-Germain ace Bradley Barcola, while we can reveal the Reds are also prepared to offer up to €60million (£51m) for a midfield signing.

Liverpool previously made Yan Diomande their top target to replace Mohamed Salah, but the Ivorian has decided he would rather join PSG this summer. That has seen Liverpool turn their attention to Barcola, and Diomande moving to the French capital would accelerate the France star’s next move…

Liverpool handed Bradley Barcola boost

Arsenal have joined Liverpool in expressing interest in Barcola, though the Gunners appear set to go in a different direction.

Arsenal have reached a €40m (£34m) agreement with Club Brugge for Christos Tzolis, and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is the next player in their sights for the left wing position.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Mikel Arteta’s side are poised to move for Rogers instead of Barcola.

‘Arsenal are now set to accelerate on Morgan Rogers deal, top target as new winger as always mentioned,’ Romano wrote on X/Twitter.

‘Talks already advanced on player side and separate case from Tzolis, #AFC always wanted both. No talks for Barcola so far; focus on Rogers.’

This update means Liverpool are best-placed to bring Barcola to the Premier League, though he will be extremely costly as PSG want over £116m to sell.

We revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool have made new contact for the 23-year-old, who has said yes to moving to Anfield.

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Midfield move

Liverpool are also frontrunners for Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano, who impressed for Japan at the World Cup.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are all monitoring Sano, but we can reveal it is Liverpool who are the most likely to act on their interest.

Our sources state that Liverpool are open to bidding up to €60m/£51m to sign the 25-year-old.

Mainz would welcome such a transfer as it would become their record sale by quite some distance.

Contact made

Barcola is not the only winger Liverpool are interested in, as they are also big admirers of Bournemouth’s Brazilian sensation Rayan.

We can reveal that Andoni Iraola’s side have made new enquiries for Rayan, viewing him as an ideal long-term replacement for Salah.

The 19-year-old has appeared on the radars of elite clubs after adapting brilliantly to Premier League football, having joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama in January.

Like Barcola, Rayan will be very expensive. We understand he has a £130m release clause that will become active next summer.