Liverpool eye three elite PSG forwards as sensational €71m deal boosted

Liverpool hold interest in Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to a journalist, and a report has revealed which star is most likely to arrive at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool will sign a new right winger in the summer to replace the legendary Mohamed Salah, who will leave on a free transfer and bring his glittering nine-year spell on Merseyside to an end. We revealed on April 15 that Liverpool are also planning to snare a second forward following news of Hugo Ekitike’s long-term injury.

For the right wing, RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande is Liverpool’s favoured option. In terms of their second addition, we understand Liverpool are big admirers of Anthony Gordon, who can operate as either a left winger or centre-forward.

But the Reds could also hold stunning talks with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Reporter David Lynch has revealed Liverpool’s interest in deadly trio Barcola, Doue and Kvaratskhelia as they eye blockbuster forward signings.

During an appearance on Anfield Index’s YouTube channel, Lynch said: “Liverpool, they like pretty much all of those PSG wingers. They like Barcola, they like Doue, they like Kvaratskhelia, if they were even on the market this summer, maybe.

“And there have been suggestions that might be the case, albeit I only think they’ll sell one of them if they do, and it will be to bring someone in like Diomande. So one to keep an eye on.”

There could be a winger merry-go-round this summer. If PSG beat Liverpool to Diomande, then Fenway Sports Group (FSG) could swoop for Barcola instead.

We confirmed Liverpool are keen on Barcola and Doue on March 26. Our sources state that Liverpool have had enquiries for the pair rebuffed.

But Anfield Watch have reported that ‘there is a real chance’ Barcola will leave the French capital this summer, and Liverpool see it as a ‘real opportunity’ to land a top-quality winger.

The report adds that PSG will demand €71million (£61.5m) before selling Barcola.

Barcola fits into Liverpool’s recruitment strategy as he is 23 years old and has world-class potential.

Liverpool continue to be linked with players such as Jarrod Bowen, but FSG much prefer to sign those aged 26 or under.

This strategy ensures FSG can future-proof the squad with sublime talent. Plus, even if players such as Barcola did not reach their full potential at Anfield, they would still have significant resale value.

Kvaratskhelia would arguably be a better signing than Barcola for Liverpool, as the Georgian has been in frightening form this term.

Earlier this month, Emile Heskey namechecked Kvaratskhelia when discussing how Liverpool might replace Salah.

“I think as fans you’ve got to look at something different because you can’t replace Mo Salah,” he said.

“I remember one season I was speaking to someone who said Mo’s had a bad season. He’d scored 25 goals! I’d love to have had that bad of a season. We’re talking about someone scoring 20 plus, nearly 30 goals a season for 10 years.

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Kvaratskhelia should be ‘go-to’ for Liverpool – Heskey

“I don’t think you can replace Mo Salah, but I do like the lad from PSG, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He would be my go-to.

“Would Jarrod Bowen be a downgrade from Mohamed Salah? I think most players are a downgrade compared to Salah, but to be honest with you, Bowen is a different type of player, and he would probably help the formation because he’s going to work a little bit harder than Mo.

“I’m not saying Mo doesn’t work hard, but Bowen has a different work rate and work ethic because he’s coming from West Ham and before that the lower leagues. It’s totally different.

“I actually quite like Christian Pulisic. He is very direct. He probably didn’t get as many goals as I would have liked him to get at Chelsea, but I thought he gave defences problems.”

We revealed on March 27 that PSG have put Kvaratskhelia’s suitors off by setting his price tag at an eye-watering £160m.

In terms of other attacking targets, Liverpool have reportedly made contact with a Serie A ‘superstar’.

Liverpool have also completed a surprise transfer U-turn, despite one of their current players having been blasted.