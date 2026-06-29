Liverpool to accelerate phenomenal €90m winger move after Diomande miss

Liverpool are prepared to move on from their Yan Diomande transfer blow by going all out for Paris Saint-Germain ace Bradley Barcola instead, according to a journalist.

Liverpool had identified Diomande as their No 1 target to replace Mohamed Salah on the right wing, resulting in a €100million (£86m) verbal offer. However, this was rejected by RB Leipzig, who aim to keep Diomande for another year.

There was speculation Liverpool could return with a new bid worth €120m (£103m), but the Ivorian has ultimately chosen PSG as his preferred destination this summer.

We confirmed earlier on Monday that Barcola, Koln’s Said El Mala and Bazoumana Toure of Hoffenheim are all viewed by Liverpool as alternative options.

Barcola is widely regarded as the best out of the three, and Diomande’s potential arrival in the French capital will only push him closer to a transfer.

During an interview with Anfield Index, Liverpool reporter David Lynch tipped the Reds to move strongly for Barcola next.

“I think what you say with real confidence at this point is he will 100 per cent leave PSG,” Lynch claimed. “I’d say there’s a big chance they go for Barcola now and that long-standing interest becomes something massively concrete.”

Barcola’s game time has already been restricted by the stunning form of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, and Diomande joining PSG could push him further down the pecking order.

PSG are thought to be willing to sell Barcola if a bid worth €90m (£77.5m) comes in.

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Barcola becomes key Liverpool target

The Frenchman appears to be the pick of the bunch from six wingers Liverpool have monitored in recent months.

We confirmed on Monday morning that Barcola is open to leaving the Parc des Princes amid PSG opening talks with Leipzig for Diomande.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Barcola over the past two seasons, but Liverpool appear to be frontrunners as things stand. After the Diomande twist, though, Liverpool fans will want a deal to be agreed quickly, before Arsenal could potentially get involved.

Fabrizio Romano stated last week that PSG’s talks to renew Barcola’s contract had completely stalled.

Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche is another forward Liverpool have been impressed by, only for PSG to move into pole position for him, too.

PSG are gearing up to land Akliouche and Diomande while selling Barcola, Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos.