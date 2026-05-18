The chances of Bradley Barcola joining Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling summer move are growing, according to two separate reports in France.

After breaking through at Lyon in 2022, Barcola signed for French rivals PSG in a €50million deal in August 2023. The versatile winger, who has can also operate at centre-forward if required, has gone on to notch 39 goals and 37 assists in 151 matches for PSG.

Barcola played an important role in PSG winning a stunning quadruple last season, while they have also lifted another Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League final this term.

Barcola has managed 13 goals and seven assists in 48 games this campaign, though he could leave for a major Premier League transfer.

The Frenchman is very highly rated but is behind the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue in Luis Enrique’s pecking order.

As per Le10Sport, Liverpool’s move for Barcola is ‘boiling’ along, and the player is ‘hotly tempted’ by a move to Anfield.

Fellow French outlet L’Equipe have confirmed Liverpool hold strong interest in landing Barcola, and that he is keen to join the Reds.

Le10Sport first reported on May 10 that Liverpool are ‘hotter than ever’ in their pursuit of Barcola.

We confirmed on May 3 that the 23-year-old is firmly back on the radars of Liverpool and Arsenal, having changed agents earlier this season.

Barcola wants his new representatives to assess which opportunities are available to him heading into the summer, with England his most likely destination.

Sources told us last week that Liverpool are weighing up a move for Barcola as they evaluate their winger options.

As things stand, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is their top target.

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Barcola is Diomande alternative for Liverpool

However, several factors could see Barcola come into view for Liverpool. First of all, Leipzig are trying to tie Diomande down to a new contract, which would delay any transfer until summer 2027.

Secondly, we revealed on Saturday that Bayern Munich are formulating a plan to beat Liverpool in the chase for Diomande.

Barcola and Diomande are both valued at €100m (£87m). Although, Barcola’s price tag seems the more likely to drop.

Liverpool are searching for two new forwards to revitalise their attack. They need a successor for Mohamed Salah on the right flank, as well as a versatile forward to replace Hugo Ekitike while he recovers from Achilles surgery.

Anthony Gordon is an option for that second role as he is pushing to leave Newcastle United this summer. Gordon mainly plays as a left winger but can also operate as a false nine if needed.

Whether Arne Slot is in charge of these new additions remains to be seen. We understand ‘very serious’ concerns over the Dutchman have forced FSG into a rethink.

Liverpool have been tipped to lose two ‘Mount Rushmore’ icons to the same club, too.