Liverpool have reportedly opened discussions as they try to sign Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku before Arsenal, while TEAMtalk has revealed the enticing transfer fee he is available for.

Nkunku was tipped to leave Chelsea in January amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. The forward is unhappy that he is not a regular starter in Enzo Maresca’s team and wants to find a new club where he can shine.

Ultimately, neither Man Utd or Bayern could get a deal over the line, with Nkunku forced to remain at Stamford Bridge for another six months.

But it was confirmed by Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano on May 5 that Nkunku will depart Chelsea this summer to get his career back on track.

The Frenchman is a supreme talent and should not be sitting on the bench for most big matches.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool have burst into the race for Nkunku as they have ‘begun talks’ with Chelsea.

The Reds added him to their attacking shortlist recently and have now stepped up their interest by taking action as they attempt to forge a deal with their Premier League rivals.

The report adds that Nkunku has the ability to choose between several ‘prestigious suitors’ as Bayern remain on his trail while Newcastle United are also in the mix.

Plus, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Tuesday that Arsenal are ‘serious contenders’ for the 27-year-old and that Bayer Leverkusen are keen on him as a possible replacement for Liverpool-linked Florian Wirtz.

Arsenal have been described by sources as ‘ones to watch’, believing Nkunku is seriously underappreciated at Chelsea. Now, though, they are at risk of losing out on him to Premier League champions Liverpool.

We understand Chelsea chiefs are ready to cash in on Nkunku as the move has not worked out.

The Blues paid RB Leipzig £52million for him in summer 2023 but are now willing to sell for a reduced price of £40m (€47.5m / $53m).

£40m deal could be great Liverpool business

While the attacker – who can play as a No 10, centre-forward or left winger – has not had the best time in west London, £40m represents a potential bargain fee for someone of his quality.

Nkunku notched a hugely impressive 20 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances for Leipzig on his way to being named the Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2021-22.

It seems Liverpool are firmly in the market for a new central attacking midfielder to compete with Dominik Szoboszlai, as they have entered talks for Nkunku and have already held negotiations with Leverkusen’s Wirtz.

The latter is the subject of an intense transfer battle that also involves Manchester City, Bayern and Real Madrid.

Returning to Nkunku, the 14-time France international would clearly have to fight to get into Arne Slot’s starting lineup.

However, Liverpool officials do think that he could emerge into a leading Premier League star by moving away from Chelsea, especially if Slot fills him with confidence.

