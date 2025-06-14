Liverpool are weighing up whether to launch a move for Kim Min-jae after it emerged that Bayern Munich can ‘imagine a sale’ and with the Merseysiders having doubts over three of their own stars this summer.

The South Korean was regarded as one of the best defenders in Europe when he moved to the Allianz Arena two summers ago. Costing Bayern Munich a huge €58m package at the time, the transfer ensured Kim set the record as the most expensive Asian footballer of all time.

However, the move to Germany hasn’t quite worked out as planned. While he has made 79 appearances in total for the German giants over those two seasons, winning the Bundesliga crown this season, he hasn’t been a nailed-on starter for the club, nor has he yet to truly convince.

Now just two years into his five-year deal at the Allianz Arena, it’s reported that Bayern are considering his sale – and Liverpool are well positioned to launch a possible move.

That’s according to German football expert, Christian Falk, who has revealed that clubs in Saudi Arabia, as well as two clubs in the Premier League, are keen on a deal.

“No decision has yet been made on Kim Min-jae’s future. There have also been no negotiations with the player’s side,” he told the Daily Briefing.

“But, there is interest from Saudi Arabia. Kim has not ruled it out. However, we are still waiting to see whether Liverpool and Manchester United become concrete. There are also rumours that the two Premier League clubs are interested.

“The fact is: FC Bayern can imagine a sale. However, there is still no offer for the defender.”

A threat to Liverpool‘s possible interest, though, could come from Manchester United, who are long-term admirers of the player and saw an offer for him fall short before his move from Napoli to Germany and again came calling last summer.

Liverpool have concerns over three defenders of their own amid Kim links

Falk continued: “Last summer, [Min-jae] couldn’t think of moving away from the club, even when, I heard, Manchester United knocked on the door. They were interested in signing Min-jae, so perhaps they’ll come knocking again this summer.”

At 28 years old, Kim would not fit the typical profile of the type of player Liverpool would normally look to sign; their strategy usually being around the capture of the world’s top young talents, who are yet to reach their peak and will create a possible future sell-on value for the club.

However, the Reds did have issues around three defenders this summer and it is possible they could look into a possible deal if the price was right.

That’s with Jarell Quansah attracting strong attention from the Bundesliga in the form of Bayer Leverkusen, who are reportedly in talks over a third deal between the two clubs this summer.

Joe Gomez, meanwhile, has been tipped as a target for eight teams this summer as he considers a move away and having failed to convince Arne Slot he is worthy of a regular start.

And the club are still to yet agree on a new deal with Ibou Konate, despite talks having been going on for several months.

The Frenchman is keen to secure a new deal at Anfield, but amid demands for a colossal wage rise, an agreement is yet to be reached.

The preferred partner for Virgil van Dijk in the heart of Slot’s defence, the five-year deal he signed upon arriving at Anfield from RB Leipzig in summer 2021, now has a little over 12 months remaining.

And if an agreement is not reached soon, the Reds could look into the possibility of his sale in order to avoid a repeat of losing another top defender as a free agent.

