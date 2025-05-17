Arne Slot is hoping to secure the signing of Milos Kerkez for Liverpool

Liverpool are gunning to make Milos Kerkez their second summer signing after Jeremie Frimpong, with the Reds set to beat three clubs to the Bournemouth star after his price tag was confirmed.

Liverpool need to revamp their full-back options ahead of next season. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been a sensational duo at Anfield in recent years, though that partnership will be split up this summer.

Alexander-Arnold is poised to join Real Madrid on a free transfer after confirming he will leave Liverpool once his contract expires.

Robertson is happy to stay on Merseyside, but a replacement needs to be signed as he is no longer one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

Liverpool are closing in on Bayer Leverkusen ace Frimpong, who is due to replace Alexander-Arnold on the right side of defence.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool’s next objective is to strengthen the left-back position by snaring Kerkez.

The 21-year-old is the ‘next top target’ for Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, who has already held several rounds of negotiations with his former club Bournemouth over a potential deal.

Liverpool have been ‘cleared’ to sign Kerkez as Bournemouth have told his potential suitors that a deal can be agreed for £45million (€53.5m / $60m) – a sum Hughes is ready to match.

The report adds that Liverpool will sell Kostas Tsimikas if Kerkez joins as this ‘one in, one out’ policy will help them keep in line with Financial Fair Play rules.

Liverpool feel they’ll win Milos Kerkez pursuit

Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are named as the other big sides interested in Kerkez. This comes after TEAMtalk revealed on April 30 that City are aiming to sign the Hungary star before Liverpool.

But Liverpool are in pole position and feel confident Kerkez will be starring under Arne Slot next season.

The Times journalist Jonathan Northcroft said recently that he would be ‘surprised’ if Kerkez did not join Liverpool in the summer.

Although, it is important to note that the former AZ star is not the only left-back Liverpool are considering.

Liverpool FC writer David Lynch claimed earlier this week that Rayan Ait-Nouri is a strong candidate to become Slot’s new first-choice left-back as he is tempted to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers and has changed agents recently.

Jamie Carragher would be delighted if Kerkez was the one to become Robertson’s successor. He has previously labelled Kerkez a Premier League ‘revelation’ and praised him for his ‘aggressive’ style of play.

The rise of Milos Kerkez

By Samuel Bannister

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.

November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.

November 2024 – Scores his first Premier League goal in a win over Wolves.

March 2025 – Reaches five assists for the season by setting up a goal against Spurs.