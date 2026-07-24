Liverpool told to ignore Iraola with £70m sale that’ll delight Prem rivals

Anodni Iraola has been confirmed as Liverpool's new manager

Liverpool have been urged to consider selling Cody Gakpo by one of their former players, even though new head coach Andoni Iraola wants to keep him.

Gakpo, like most Liverpool players, had a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, as the Reds failed to defend their Premier League title and fell down to fifth in the table. The forward had scored 18 times the previous year, but that number dropped by half last term.

Gakpo regained confidence at the World Cup, managing three goals and one assist before the Netherlands’ surprise last-32 exit to Morocco.

Liverpool have signed Victor Munoz this summer, while Rio Ngumoha is being tipped for an exciting season. Despite those factors, Gakpo is expected to play an important role for Liverpool, especially as Hugo Ekitike is recovering from Achilles surgery.

Football Insider reported on June 23 that Iraola has a ‘clear plan’ for Gakpo, as he aims to keep the 27-year-old and give him the chance to get back to his best next season.

But ex-Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has explained why Gakpo should be put on the market.

“I would consider selling Cody if a decent offer was on the table,” he said (via Metro).

“When you’re coming in as a new manager, you have to cold-headedly look at your assets.

“He is an asset who holds significant market value that you could cash in on to fund your own vision.

“He has had a decent enough World Cup in terms of scoring and creating chances for Holland, which keeps his profile high.

“But at club level for Liverpool, it hasn’t consistently looked great for him. So yes, you’d definitely have to consider a serious offer.”

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Tottenham tracking Cody Gakpo situation at Liverpool

If Liverpool listened to Heskey’s advice, then it would represent a significant boost for Tottenham Hotspur.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are known to be interested in Gakpo as they seek a new winger.

As things stand, Spurs have moved onto Manchester City’s Savinho after Liverpool refused to budge over Gakpo.

The latter is reportedly valued at over £60m by Liverpool, and potentially as high as £70m.

Meanwhile, we can reveal the likelihood of Liverpool being successful in hijacking Paris Saint-Germain’s move for Maghnes Akliouche.

Plus, PSG’s own Bradley Barcola has been told how he can force the French giants to sell him.