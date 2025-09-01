Liverpool star Harvey Elliott is set to join Aston Villa, with a ‘verbal agreement’ struck between clubs over the blockbuster deadline day transfer, per Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is highly-rated at Anfield, but he is ready to take on a new challenge in pursuit of regular playing time.

Elliott has generated interest from multiple clubs this summer, but Villa are now closing in on a full agreement with Liverpool as they look to complete the late move.

Reliable journalist Romano has now given his ‘Here we go’ confirmation to the transfer – also revealing that Villa will sign Elliott on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy included.

“Aston Villa reach verbal agreement with Liverpool to sign Harvey Elliott, here we go!” Romano posted on X.

“Agreement in place with Liverpool on loan with obligation to buy guaranteed for £35m package. Medical being arranged.”

Elliott broke into the Liverpool first team in January 2020 and has made a total of 149 appearances for the Reds, scoring 15 goals and providing 20 assists.

Elliott will give Villa another dynamic option in attack, as he has the ability to play in a No. 10 role or on the right-wing.

The England under-21s international is set to become Villa’s fourth senior signing of the summer, after Marco Bizot, Victor Lindelof and Evann Guessand.

But Villa could confirm two deals in quick succession, with the loan signing of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho expected to be completed imminently.

For Liverpool, Elliott will become the club’s 11th exit of the summer, with Arne Slot’s side set to be working on more incomings and outgoings ahead of the deadline.

Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi are the Reds’ two top targets in the final hours of the window.

