£50m Liverpool winger chase OVER as ‘agreement’ struck with superior target

Liverpool will not act on their interest in West Ham United ace Crysencio Summerville as they have five other forward targets in mind, and they are pressing hard to land their No 1 objective, according to reports.

Liverpool signed Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz last summer, and they further added to their attacking ranks recently by capturing Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna for €40million (£34.5m). Munoz can play on either flank if needed but will likely be tasked with competing with Cody Gakpo on the left, should the Dutchman remain at Anfield.

Even after the addition of Munoz, new boss Andoni Iraola requires at least one more forward, as club legend Mohamed Salah has left on a free transfer.

Liverpool have been weighing up a move for Summerville in recent months. Indeed, it was claimed on May 29 that Liverpool could ‘fight’ Arsenal to snare the 24-year-old. He will almost certainly leave West Ham this summer following their relegation.

The Athletic have confirmed that Liverpool were looking into a possible deal for Summerville earlier this year, but they have since cooled their interest.

The Reds are no longer actively planning a move for Summerville and would rather sign one of Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig), Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Said El Mala (Koln) or Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille).

The news means clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur now have a better chance of landing Summerville. We revealed on June 17 that United and Spurs have made contact to tee up a potential £50m deal for him.

Out of the wingers Liverpool are keen on, Diomande appears the standout option. He enjoyed a superb season with Leipzig and is only enhancing his reputation at the World Cup.

Africa Foot have claimed that Liverpool have reached an ‘agreement’ with the Ivorian on personal terms, as they edge closer to signing him.

Liverpool have already offered €100m (£86m) for Diomande, a price many expected would be enough to complete a deal.

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Liverpool quoted mega Yan Diomande fee

However, Leipzig are determined to keep the 19-year-old for at least one more year. Liverpool might have to bid over €130m (£112m) to change Leipzig’s minds, and we understand it could even take a Bundesliga-record fee worth an incredible €148m (£128m).

Diomande is a sensational talent, as he is already one of the best dribblers in Europe, despite his age.

But Liverpool fans will have reservations about the club spending €100m on such a raw attacker, let alone €130-148m.

Barcola could be a solid alternative if a deal for Diomande proves unattainable. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool ‘love’ Barcola, adding that his contract talks with PSG have ‘completely’ stalled.

Meanwhile, we can reveal Liverpool have been offered the chance to hijack a £52m Newcastle United move.