Curtis Jones considers his time at Liverpool ‘over’ amid interest from Inter Milan, Juventus and two Premier League clubs, as per a report.

Jones has spent his entire career at Anfield, having been born in Liverpool and come through the Reds’ academy setup. So far, the midfielder has made 228 appearances for Liverpool, helping them win two Premier League titles, the Champions League and FA Cup, among other silverware.

Jones played 49 times under former Liverpool head coach Arne Slot last term, filling in at right-back on numerous occasions following injuries to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

While Jones loves Liverpool, he feels this summer is the right time to leave and forge his career elsewhere. He wants guaranteed starts in central midfield, something he feels new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will not be able to offer.

According to CaughtOffside, the six-time England international is gearing up to leave Anfield after informing Liverpool chiefs of his desire to find a new club.

Italian giants Inter and Juve are both ‘tracking him closely’. They are ‘circling’, with Serie A emerging as Jones’ most likely destination this summer.

Inter have made two bids for Jones so far, worth £17million and £21m. Both of those offers have been rejected though, as Liverpool value their player at £35-40m.

We revealed on Sunday that Inter are prepared to walk away from negotiations if Liverpool do not lower their asking price.

Inter feel they will be able to strong-arm Liverpool into a cheaper deal as Jones has already said yes to joining.

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Liverpool player set to find new club

A journalist claimed last week that Arsenal are admirers of Jones, but whether they act on such interest remains to be seen.

Aston Villa are also keen to keep the 25-year-old in the Premier League. However, Inter are ahead of them in the transfer race as things stand.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Athletic confirmed Jones and Federico Chiesa are the two players ‘most likely’ to exit Liverpool in the coming weeks and months.

Harvey Elliott was cast aside by both Slot and Villa boss Unai Emery last season, but The Athletic state that he will be given an opportunity to impress by Iraola.

It was claimed on June 19 that Jones knows either Adam Wharton or Alex Scott will replace him at Liverpool this summer.

Eduardo Camavinga is another midfielder on Liverpool’s radar, and there are conflicting reports over whether he wishes to leave Real Madrid.

A £52m-rated Bundesliga midfielder has impressed Anfield recruitment chiefs, too.