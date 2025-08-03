Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez remains a concrete target for Saudi club Al-Hilal and reliable journalist David Ornstein reports they are set to ‘accelerate’ their pursuit soon, which could have implications for Alexander Isak.

The Reds are open to selling the 26-year-old Uruguayan international if they can secure a replacement, and they remain interested in Newcastle’s star forward Isak.

Nunez has failed to nail down a consistent spot in Liverpool’s starting XI under Arne Slot and could see his minutes limited further following the £79million signing of Hugo Ekitike.

According to Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, Al-Hilal are ‘stepping up their efforts’ to sign Nunez this summer, identifying him as their ‘priority target’ to strengthen their attack.

The Saudi club, managed by Simone Inzaghi, have ‘accelerated plans’ to try and lure Nunez from Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are yet to receive a bid for Nunez but they have been notified of Al-Hilal’s interest, while the striker is ‘receptive’ to the potential move.

A second source, journalist Ben Jacobs, suggests that a €70million (£60.6m) bid would be enough to convince Liverpool to sell.

Newcastle’s owners could play into Liverpool’s hands

The saga surrounding Nunez comes as Liverpool consider launching a new, improved bid for Newcastle talisman Isak after seeing their opening £110m bid rejected.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on July 28 that Nunez is one of the players Liverpool could sell to help fund a move for Isak, who is valued at £150m by Newcastle.

Liverpool don’t intend to bid for Isak again unless circumstances change. For example, if Newcastle line up a replacement, such as Benjamin Sesko, or potentially, if one of their stars, like Nunez, leaves.

An interesting point to note is that Newcastle’s owners (85%), the Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund) also hold a 75% majority stake in Al-Hilal.

The interest in Nunez from Al-Hilal is reportedly driven by their manager, Inzaghi, but if they sign the Liverpool star, they could inadvertently help the Reds fund a move for Newcastle’s star man Isak.

Nunez made 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals, but started just eight times in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe recently delivered a strong message to Isak, who has been training alone ahead of the coming season, as he remains keen on joining Liverpool.

“You have to earn the right to train with us,” Howe told Mail Sport.

‘We are Newcastle United. The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad – you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

‘We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.’

