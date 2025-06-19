Darwin Nunez has reportedly agreed to join current Italian champions Napoli this summer, although a problem is on the horizon in terms of Liverpool’s weighty asking price for the striker.

The Uruguay international, who joined the Reds for an initial £64m fee from Benfica three years ago, looks almost certain to leave Anfield this summer after failing to convince Arne Slot that he can be a regular goalscorer on Merseyside.

Nunez made 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals, but started just eight games in the Premier League as Slot’s maiden campaign ended with Liverpool lifting the title.

The Reds are actively hunting a new No.9. Indeed, it’s been reported that the club are considering a huge offer to try to entice Newcastle into selling Alexander Isak.

But in terms of Nunez’s future, Sky Sport Italy reports that Napoli have opened talks to sign Nunez and that the 25-year-old has ‘already given the okay’ to a switch to Naples.

The is a major issue still to overcome, though in the shape of Liverpool’s asking price, which is almost certainly out of Napoli’s range.

The report states that Anfield chiefs are demanding €65m (£55.6m) up front, plus an additional €5m (£4.2m) in bonuses.

To that end, Napoli are exploring alternative options and are also in talks with Udinese for Lorenzo Lucca, who scored 12 goals in Serie A last season.

Nunez, meanwhile, is also a target for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and it’s understood that the Uruguayan has also reached a verbal agreement with Diego Simeone’s side.

Conte ‘crazy’ over Nunez

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is said to be ‘crazy’ about signing Nunez, despite his struggles in front of goal on Merseyside.

The addition of the Uruguay international, however, will have to wait until after the Italian club have cashed in on Victor Osimhen, who remains a Premier League target but appears more likely to head back to Galatasaray at this stage after a loan stint in Turkey last season. There has been talk of a potential Liverpool deal though.

As for Nunez, TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Liverpool are open to the attacker this summer, if a suitable bid is lodged and they can bring in a replacement.

The Reds remain keen on trying to recoup most of the £85m (including add-ons) they spent on Nunez, which remains a major problem for any suitors.

Nunez has scored 40 goals and laid on 26 assists in 143 games for Liverpool in total as he prepares for his next move.

