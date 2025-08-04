Darwin Nunez has made a big decision on whether he’ll leave Liverpool for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, TEAMtalk understands, as the Reds set their price for the eye-catching transfer.

The 26-year-old Uruguayan international has been heavily linked with moves away from Anfield for months after failing to secure a consistent spot in Arne Slot’s starting XI.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Liverpool are open to selling Nunez for the right price. They have now signed a new striker in Hugo Ekitike, and remain interested in Newcastle talisman Alexander Isak, after seeing an opening £110m bid rejected.

Al-Hilal have informed Liverpool of their interest in Nunez and plan to accelerate a move for him in the near future.

TEAMtalk understands that Nunez has given the green light to a potential transfer to Al-Hilal, and is open to making the move if Liverpool and the Saudi club reach an agreement.

The forward has been impressed by Al Hilal’s ambitious long-term project, especially with the recent appointment of Simone Inzaghi as head coach.

Talks between Nunez’s camp and Al Hilal began in late April, as reported on TEAMtalk at the time, and negotiations have grown more serious in recent weeks, especially after the club’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen came to an end.

Darwin Nunez reaches agreement to leave Liverpool

The next step is club-to-club negotiations, and we understand Liverpool are hoping to recover close to what they paid Benfica to sign Nunez in 2022 – €75million (£65.3m / $86.7m) guaranteed, plus €25m (£21.8m / $29m) in potential add-ons.

Formal talks between Liverpool and Al-Hilal over a fee are expected to begin in the coming days.

After the arrival of Joao Felix to Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal now want to respond to the rival club with another big name to join the Saudi Pro League this summer.

