FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa could be signed as a long-term heir to Alisson at Liverpool

Liverpool are actively assessing their options between the sticks ahead of a potentially pivotal summer, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Portugal No.1 Diogo Costa has firmly re-emerged on their shortlist, though three current Premier League stars are also under consideration.

The Porto goalkeeper is among a number of names under consideration as Liverpool prepare for the possibility of life without Alisson Becker, whose future at Anfield is far from certain.

As confirmed by TEAMtalk over the weekend, Juventus are pushing strongly to secure the Brazilian’s signature and have already tabled a lucrative long-term contract offer to the Brazilian custodian.

Alisson and Liverpool now face a crucial decision this summer – and a parting of ways with a man regarded by many as their greatest goalkeeper of all time cannot be ruled out.

With that uncertainty in mind, Liverpool’s recruitment team and senior staff are conducting a thorough assessment of the market to identify the best possible options should they be forced to bring in a new No.1.

And we can reveal that Costa is viewed internally as one of the few goalkeepers capable of filling a void of Alisson’s magnitude.

The 26-year-old has built an outstanding reputation during his time with Porto, where he has been a first-team regular since 2019.

Now club captain at the Estadio do Dragao, he has amassed close to 250 appearances and is widely regarded as one of the most complete goalkeepers in European football. Costa has also earned 42 international caps for his country, and is a two-time winner of the Primeira Liga title.

Sources indicate that Liverpool have long admired Costa’s profile, with his command of the penalty area, distribution, and composure under pressure seen as traits well-suited to the Premier League. However, he is not the only option under consideration, with three Premier League stars also under consideration and amid a brutal realisation about Giorgi Mamardashvili…

READ MORE: Contact made as Liverpool make huge decision on Mamardashvili – Sources

Alisson heir: Liverpool not convinced by Mamardashvili

Complicating matters behind the scenes is the situation surrounding current No.2 Mamardashvili.

Signed with a view to eventually succeeding Alisson, the Georgian has struggled to fully convince this season, and there are growing concerns within the club that he may not yet be ready to step into the No.1 role.

The 25-year-old Georgian has started eight Premier League games for the Reds, keeping two clean sheets thus far.

Amid those doubts, Costa has once again come into sharp focus.

While he committed his future to Porto by signing a new long-term contract late last year, that deal includes a release clause understood to be set at £52million (€60m, $70m) – a figure Liverpool are aware of as they map out their summer strategy.

The Reds would likely try to drive that price down were they to make a concrete move for the Porto custodian.

However, he is not the only name to have impressed. TEAMtalk understands that Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, Sunderland’s Robin Roefs and Manchester City’s James Trafford have also emerged on Liverpool’s radar as part of their wide-ranging review.

All three are being assessed as the summer window approaches and could yet be the subject of more concrete interest.

However, as it stands, sources are adamant that Liverpool’s main focus remains on Costa at this stage.

It all points towards an interesting summer. And while Juventus are intensifying their pursuit of Alisson – with our news now backed up by Fabrizio Romano some 48 hours later – Liverpool are yet to make any decision on their Brazilian ace and could look to retain his services for another year, especially given their multiple needs to improve the squad across various positions this summer.

Liverpool fans will also be wondering if Arne Slot will be around to oversee all these changes, and big news overnight from America has seen a major name in the FSG sporting stable sacked, suggesting the Dutchman might not be as safe as he thinks.

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