Liverpool are reportedly in ‘direct talks’ with the agent of an incredible Real Madrid talent amid talk of another big-money summer move, as they prepare for the possibility of life without Bayern Munich target Luis Diaz.

The German giants are seemingly refusing to give up on their chase for the Colombian attacker, with another bid expected to be tabled after they were knocked back with an initial £58.5million offer.

Diaz is open to leaving Liverpool for Bavaria, with reports suggesting that he has verbally agreed to a four-year contract worth £230,000 per week – a huge amount more than his current £55,000 per week terms at Anfield.

While the 28-year-old does not start every game for Arne Slot’s men, he remains a key rotational player who still managed to notch 13 goals and five assists in 36 Premier League appearances last term.

Indeed, Diaz’s exit would leave a hole in Slot’s squad, although it’s one that could be filled by Real star Rodrygo, as speculation ramps up over a sensational signing coup for Liverpool.

The Brazil international does not appear to have a future at the Santiago Bernabeu, considering the marginalised role he had towards the end of the 2024/25 season.

Xabi Alonso hardly called upon the 24-year-old forward at the FIFA Club World Cup and now journalist Santi Aouna reports on X that the Reds have been ‘in contact’ with Rodrygo’s representatives over a move to Merseyside.

The hefty €100m (£86.7m, $117m) asking price does remain an issue for Liverpool, with a fresh report stating that their interest was souring for that very reason.

However, there is hope that Real will lower their asking price, and if Diaz does indeed end up in Munich, then a Rodrygo raid becomes a distinct possibility.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Mbeumo shoots into top 3

Rodrygo urged to snub Liverpool switch

Meanwhile, departing Real centre-back Jesus Vallejo, who left for Albacete this summer, has urged his old teammate against moving to the Premier League and wants him to stay at Santiago Bernabeu instead.

Rodrygo still has three years remaining on his existing Real contract, hence the asking price the Spanish giants are demanding. But with Alonso looking to generate finds for new additions through sales, there remains a good chance that the attacker is sacrificed.

Vallejo, however, believes the magical talent needs to bide his time and wait for the chance to show Alonso what he is capable of.

He told Marca: “Rodrygo is the player with the most technical quality I have ever played with.

“I’ve suffered in training. In small spaces he was the best, by far.

“If it were up to me, Rodrygo would stay at Real Madrid.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Plan B centre-back eyed / Isak bombshell

➡️ Slot pivots towards ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool centre-back signing after Guehi rethink

➡️ How Arne Slot Zoom call ‘convinced’ Ekitike to join Liverpool – Report

➡️ What’s really going on with Alexander Isak as agent drops Liverpool, Newcastle bombshell

Rodrygo stats at Real Madrid