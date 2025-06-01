Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher is set to sign for Brentford and finally get a shot at regular first-team football, with Fabrizio Romano confirming how much The Reds will receive for the deal.

The Republic of Ireland international has always been behind Alisson in the pecking order at Anfield, but has performed consistently well when called upon.

Kelleher will depart Liverpool having made 67 appearances for the club, having kept 24 clean sheets in the process. He has also won five major trophies during his time on Merseyside.

Brentford are long-term admirers of Kelleher, and with their shot stopper Mark Flekken set to join German side Bayer Leverkusen, the 26-year-old Liverpool star always looked likely to be his replacement.

“Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford, here we go! Deal done for the goalkeeper to join from Liverpool on a £18m package fee, add-ons included,” reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X.

“Mark Flekken will leave Brentford and join Bayer Leverkusen for €10m (£8.4m).”

The £18m windfall will no doubt come in handy for Liverpool as they prepare to spend around £200m on the triple signing of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

READ MORE: Liverpool told Florian Wirtz’s four ‘game-changing’ traits after Slot promise derails Bayern Munich dream

Kelleher ready to be a No. 1 at Brentford

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed in an exclusive report for TEAMtalk on April 25 that Kelleher is likely to leave Liverpool this summer, and now that has come to fruition.

There was no shortage of interest in the Irish stopper, with Brentford always in the race for him but Leeds United also looking at him as a potential upgrade on Illan Meslier.

Kelleher has never forced an Anfield exit, but his sale looked likely due to the fact that goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive at Anfield for the coming season, which would’ve further limited Kelleher’s playing time.

Kelleher feels he is ready to be a No. 1 at a club playing at a top level and is now set to get just that at Brentford.

The exit is amicable, as we understand that Liverpool always planned to respect Kelleher’s wishes if he chose to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

Kelleher won’t be the last player to leave Liverpool this summer, with the Reds ready to listen to offers for Darwin Nunez, while centre-back Ibrahima Konate and winger Luis Diaz are also attracting interest, along with youngster Ben Doak, to name just a few.

DON’T MISS: The FOUR Liverpool players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Milos Kerkez addresses Liverpool transfer links amid nod to potential Anfield trump card

🔴 Real Madrid face ‘major obstacle’ in bid to sign the next Toni Kroos amid Liverpool links

🔴 Liverpool chasing TWO blockbuster signings after Wirtz as links to Newcastle star re-emerge

Liverpool QUIZ: Leaver with most appearances, 2015-2024