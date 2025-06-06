Liverpool ‘exploring’ cut-price deal for Bayern Munich star who wants Premier League move

Liverpool have added Kim Min-jae to their list of defensive targets and have learned how much it will cost to sign the Bayern Munich star, according to a report.

Liverpool have had a busy start to the summer transfer window, having quickly brought in Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. They activated Frimpong’s €35million (£29.5m) release clause while also picking up €10m (£8.4m) when allowing Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid before the end of his contract.

Liverpool are plotting another raid on Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz and are edging closer to signing him in a club-record deal which could reach €150m (£126.5m). Having sold goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford for £18m (€21m), they are also aiming to bring in Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez as a replacement for Andy Robertson.

Reds sporting director Richard Hughes had been hoping to raid his former club Bournemouth for centre-half Dean Huijsen, too.

Liverpool were battling Chelsea for Huijsen before Madrid thundered into the race and snapped him up by triggering his £50m (€59m) exit clause.

Liverpool are now sounding out alternative centre-backs to bolster Arne Slot’s defence. As per CaughtOffside, Bayern’s Kim is firmly in their sights.

The Premier League champions are ‘exploring a potential move’ for Kim amid uncertainty over his situation in Bavaria.

Bayern paid Napoli €50m for Kim in July 2023. However, there is a ‘growing feeling’ he will ‘be allowed to leave’ this summer due to the impending arrival of Jonathan Tah.

Hughes has been enticed by the fact Bayern have dropped their demands for Kim from €50m (£42m) to €35m.

Hughes has also learned that Kim is ‘keen to move on’ from Bayern and that ‘the Premier League would be his preference’.

Liverpool were tracking the South Korea star during his time at Napoli and have now reignited their interest in him.

The report adds that Liverpool could face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan for Kim.

Newcastle have ‘held initial talks’ over a prospective deal, while Chelsea are ‘ones to watch’.

Could Kim replace Konate?

Liverpool need a new centre-half to prepare them for life after Virgil van Dijk, who is still an elite defender but will surely decline at some stage.

Ibrahima Konate is usually Van Dijk’s centre-back partner but his contract expires in June 2026 and there has been no progress over a renewal.

One issue surrounding a potential move for Kim is that he is 28, whereas Liverpool typically like to sign players who are 25 or under.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi are other centre-backs liked by Liverpool.

We understand both Liverpool and Chelsea have made approaches for Hato, who can operate as either a central defender or left-back.

TEAMtalk revealed on May 27 that Liverpool have also enquired about Lukeba after Slot approved his potential signing.

The Reds recently burst into the race for Guehi too, as they believe he will depart Palace this summer.

Although, Liverpool will have to overcome Italian giants Inter Milan to sign the England international.

