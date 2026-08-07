Fabrizio Romano reveals next Liverpool swoop after Barcola, Mbaye

Liverpool have cooled on the idea of signing a new right-back and could enter talks for a central defender after wrapping up deals for wingers Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, Fabrizio Romano has suggested.

So far this summer, Liverpool have signed Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna for £34million, while also announcing the £60m capture of French centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, a deal which was agreed in January. Liverpool are now in talks for Paris Saint-Germain wingers Barcola and Mbaye.

They have agreed personal terms with Barcola. It has even been suggested that an agreement has been struck with PSG for Barcola, though we understand negotiations remain ongoing.

PSG want an eye-watering €170m (£146m) for the 23-year-old, whereas Liverpool are plotting a €120m (£103m) deal for him.

Liverpool have moved into ‘pole position’ for Mbaye and are willing to meet his €50m (£43m) price tag.

Barcola thrives off the left while Mbaye likes to play on the right, meaning a double deal would transform Andoni Iraola’s winger ranks.

There has been speculation the Reds will move for a right-back next to help out Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

But Romano expects a centre-half to arrive at Anfield instead.

“On Liverpool, there are many reports on right-back. If I know something on right-back, I will let you know,” he said on YouTube.

“At the moment I am not aware of movements for Djed Spence, despite reports. If something happens, I will let you know.

“For Liverpool, keep an eye on some centre-backs. Because what I’m hearing is that Liverpool could consider a move for a centre-back in these final weeks of this summer transfer window.

“Liverpool could add one more player in that position.

“So more than right-back in this specific moment, I would keep an eye also on the centre-back position.”

Liverpool monitoring Konsa, Tomori

Liverpool hold interest in Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa, who would help to bolster both the centre-half and right-back positions.

They have also been tipped to bring Jarell Quansah back to Anfield. However, their £70m buy-back clause does not become active until next summer.

AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori has been linked in recent days, while Liverpool considered Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund earlier this year.

Liverpool also like Micky van de Ven, but the Dutchman is set to stay at Tottenham Hotspur by penning a new contract.

Liverpool need a new centre-back after losing Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer to Real Madrid. Plus, Virgil van Dijk is in the latter stages of his career, while Giovanni Leoni is stepping up his recovery from an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Michael Owen has explained why Liverpool should walk away from talks with one of their top targets.