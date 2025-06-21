Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on the future of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, who already has his next move planned after falling out of favour under Arne Slot on Merseyside.

The Reds broke their transfer record to sign the Uruguay frontman from Benfica in an £85million (including add-ons) deal back in 2022, but Nunez is now primed to leave after taking on a bit-part role under Slot.

The 25-year-old scored just seven goals last season and only started eight times in the Premier League as Liverpool went on to claim the title in the Dutchman’s first campaign in charge.

Saudi side Al-Nassr saw an approach for Nunez rebuffed back in January, despite the fact they were willing to offer around £70m (€81.7m / $94m) at the time.

However, Liverpool are now willing to settle on recouping around £42.7m (€50m / $57m) plus bonuses in order to get the struggling frontman off their books, as their hunt for a replacement continues.

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli have since emerged as the top suitors for Nunez, who is reported to have already agreed a switch to Naples this summer.

And now Romano has delivered a brief update on the state of play when it comes the Liverpool’s forward next move and Napoli’s confirmed interest.

He wrote on X: “Darwin Nunez remains Napoli’s priority and dream target as centre striker. The club won’t advance/close on different options until they’ve a chance to get Nunez.

“Talks will continue next week in order to understand how/if transfer fee and salary can be feasible.”

⬇️ DIVE DEEPER ⬇️

The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Wirtz to Liverpool straight to 1st

Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Romano delivers Liverpool striker chase update

Romano, meanwhile, has also delivered update on Liverpool’s chase for a new No.9 to replace Nunez at Anfield.

The Reds have been tipped to break their transfer record again in a bid to land Newcastle star Alexander Isak, but Romano appears to have poured cold water on those hopes while also discussing other options.

Indeed, it appears that, at this stage, a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike is more likely.

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, he said: “Liverpool would try to go for Isak [if he became available], but at the moment I don’t have this feeling. The club, too, from what I’m hearing, see it as a very, very difficult deal.

“A name I can mention for Liverpool is still Hugo Ekitike at Eintracht Frankfurt. Because if Darwin Nunez leaves, let’s see what happens with Luis Diaz, but especially Darwin, and I see Darwin leaving this summer.

“Well, I think for Ekitike this could be a possibility to go to Liverpool, because there were calls from Chelsea two weeks ago. Man United, in recent days, also made contact with the agents to understand the situation.

“But for Liverpool, this is also a possibility. Liverpool also spoke to the agents. Also, Liverpool considered Ekitike an interesting opportunity. And so that’s the name I would keep in their shortlist.”

Latest Liverpool news: Stunning Guehi signing ON / Isak transfer truths

🔴 Liverpool thunder towards sublime Guehi agreement with crucial next step inching closer

🔴 Alexander Isak transfer truths revealed as Liverpool learn OUTRAGEOUS cost of Newcastle raid

🔴 Liverpool told to make world-record bid for Arne Slot’s ‘dream signing’ who WANTS to join

QUIZ – How well do you know Darwin Nunez?