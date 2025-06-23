Liverpool plan to make an official move for Marc Guehi this week after learning Crystal Palace’s asking price and having neared an agreement over personal terms, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed the triple move set to go through as a result.

The Reds have attacked the transfer market with real intent this summer, already bolstering their side with the captures of Bayer Leverkusen duo Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz. And while a third signing of the summer is expected soon in the form of Milos Kerkez, the next huge addition could well come in the attack, with Liverpool also keen on signing a new striker.

While Kerkez and Frimpong improve Arne Slot’s full-back options, another central defensive recruit is also being eyed in Crystal Palace star Guehi, who has been on Liverpool’s radar for well over 12 months now.

And with his deal at Selhurst Park expiring next summer, the Eagles know this summer will likely represent their last chance to secure a big fee for the talented, 23-cap England defender.

We revealed over the weekend that Reds sporting director Richard Hughes has already made serious strides towards his signing after positive talks with the player’s entourage – and an agreement with the 24-year-old star over personal terms is closing in.

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool thunder towards sublime Guehi agreement with crucial next step inching closer

Now Romano has confirmed the Reds’ plans to sign Guehi once the formalities of Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen has gone through and with the academy graduate on the cusp of a £35m move to the Bundesliga side in a deal that will give Liverpool a buy-back clause in the sale.

And with Guehi in growing danger of departing, the Eagles appear to have also identified his replacement in Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande.

Writing on X, Romano posted: ‘As soon as Jarell Quansah deal is completed (very soon), Liverpool will activate centre backs options.

‘Marc Guehi, on the shortlist for months and appreciated by Liverpool as well as more Premier League clubs. Diomandé can be his replacement at Crystal Palace.’

Liverpool transfer news: How much Marc Guehi will cost

The Eagles currently rate Guehi in the £75m-plus bracket, but know their position is weakened by the fact that his deal now just has 12 months left to run.

However, they are understood to have set a price of at least £45m to evaluate his possible farewell. The Eagles are open to a sale, but they want to monetise with a “right” offer.

As a result, Liverpool are now looking to move quickly to secure his signing ahead of a host of other interested clubs, including Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur, and are expected to make contact with Eagles chiefs this week to try and reach on an agreement.

There have been suggestions in the last 24 hours that Guehi could look to remain at Selhurst Park and run his contract down – a move that could open the door to a future move to Barcelona, as suggested in the Spanish media.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs insists the Eagles would prefer a sale this summer, knowing they cannot really afford to miss out on a sale.

‘The Eagles prefer to cash in on their captain rather than let him leave on a free transfer next summer’, Jacobs told Givemesport.

He adds that ‘the sale will help Palace fund a club-record move for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande’, who is ‘available for between £40m and £50m this summer’.

And with the 21-year-old described as being ‘in advanced talks with Palace’, they are keen to move Guehi on to fund the deal.

Jacobs adds that Palace are ‘hoping for a fee in excess of £50m for Guehi’ and are prepared to ‘stick to a high valuation’ owing to ‘volume of interest and time left in the summer market’.

According to the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst, he claims Hughes and his recruitment team are willing to “bide their time” in order to strike a favourable deal for Guehi.

Liverpool transfer latest: New Harvey Elliott interest; Romano confirms striker talks

On the subject of Kerkez, Hughes has successfully negotiated a reduced deal with his former club Bournemouth to bring the Hungarian to Anfield, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott could leave Anfield for a new Premier League suitor after they were strongly linked with a £40m (€47m / $54m) approach for the 22-year-old’s services.

Just three of the midfielder’s 18 league outings in 2024/25 lasted 45 minutes or more.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been told by Romano why their chances of signing Alexander Isak look bleak – but it’s not all bad news for the Reds after the reporter confirmed talks have been held with the agents of a 50-goal alternative.

Liverpool’s Quansah upgrade? How Marc Guehi compared this season