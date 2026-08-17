Romano reveals new bid coming for Liverpool star as Reds target agrees terms

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, while a second winger has agreed personal terms with Andoni Iraola’s side.

Jones is open to leaving Anfield this summer, even though Liverpool is his boyhood club. He wants guaranteed starts in midfield, something new boss Andoni Iraola cannot provide. Jones was also frustrated at having to operate at right-back under Iraola’s predecessor Arne Slot last term.

Inter Milan have positioned themselves at the front of the queue to sign Jones, and a new move is being prepped…

Inter to bid for Liverpool star

Inter will soon return to the negotiating table with Liverpool as they look to get a deal for Jones over the line, Romano has confirmed.

On X, formerly Twitter, the journalist wrote: ‘Inter are preparing a new bid for Curtis Jones as he remains the top target in midfield since January.

‘More contacts will take place soon as Inter spoke to his camp again and new bid is not linked to any other exit.

‘All depends on club to club agreement with #LFC.’

Liverpool want at least £35m for Jones, whereas Inter are aiming to strike a deal at around £30m.

Agreement reached

Trusted French journalist Fabrice Hawkins has confirmed our reporting that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Ibrahim Mbaye as they also pursue his PSG team-mate Bradley Barcola.

We revealed on Monday lunchtime that Liverpool have finalised personal terms with both Mbaye and Barcola as they edge closer to a superb double deal.

Hawkins then posted the following update on social media on Monday evening: ‘Liverpool have reached an agreement with Ibrahim Mbaye. The two parties have agreed on the financial terms of a five-year contract.

‘Mbaye has made his choice and does not wish to pursue interest from Bayer Leverkusen.

‘As exclusively revealed by @RMCsport Liverpool want to sign both Mbaye and Bradley Barcola.’

New Barcola bid

As per fellow French source Foot01, Liverpool have also increased their offer for Barcola to €135m (£115m).

Liverpool have set £120m as a maximum price they will go to.

PSG, meanwhile, began talks by demanding £145m, but they have since lowered Barcola’s valuation to £125m, with a deal now in sight.

Liverpool are confident they can sign Barcola and Mbaye for around £155m combined.