Liverpool learn chances of bombshell Ferran Torres deal as new winger contacted

Liverpool have discovered whether they will be able to sign World Cup-winning goalscorer Ferran Torres from Barcelona, while the Reds have also approached an alternative to Bradley Barcola.

Torres wrote himself into the history books on Sunday when he came off the bench to net an extra-time winner for Spain against Argentina in the World Cup final. That was the forward’s 25th goal in 65 caps for Spain, and he has now added the World Cup to a stunning personal list of honours that also includes the Euros, two Premier League titles, three LaLiga titles and two Spanish Cups.

There have been rumours surrounding Torres’ Barca future since he scored that life-changing goal, with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and even Real Madrid linked…

Ferran Torres to Liverpool response

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has cooled speculation Liverpool could make Torres their latest striker signing while Hugo Ekitike recovers from Achilles surgery.

“I don’t think Liverpool can make an offer for Ferran Torres,” Di Marzio said (via Liverpool.com).

“I think only Paris Saint-Germain is a possibility, because if he decides not to extend his contract with Barcelona, it’s because Luis Enrique wants him at Paris Saint-Germain, and the club is seen by both him and his advisors as the perfect career move. I believe only Paris Saint-Germain is in the running for him.”

The 26-year-old is facing a huge career decision as his Barca contract expires next summer. Previous reports have claimed Barca could sell if a €50million (£43m) bid arrives.

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Winger move

Liverpool are trying to hijack PSG’s talks for Monaco wide man Maghnes Akliouche, according to Sky Sports.

Reporter Lyall Thomas wrote: ‘Liverpool have made an initial approach to Monaco for winger Maghnes Akliouche.

‘The club are understood to have checked on the potential availability of the 24-year-old France international.

‘Akliouche is a prime target for Paris Saint-Germain, who have made several offers for him, but none of which have been acceptable to Monaco so far.

‘The most recent is believed to be in the region of £34m (€40m).’

Barcola verdict

Liverpool analyst Dave Davis has discussed PSG star and Reds target Bradley Barcola in an interview with Anfield Index.

Davis began by saying: “It’s quite clear he’s Liverpool’s top target.”

He continued: “£85m isn’t going to get it done. PSG will want more than £120m (€141m). It’s hard to gauge a price.

“You’d want movement on it this week,” he added, before demanding that “if we’re going to make a bid, let’s get it on.”