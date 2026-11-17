Liverpool are advancing towards the capture of Monaco star Lamine Camara, as per a report, though the Reds have also been linked with a Spanish midfielder as an alternative target.

Camara hoped to move to the Premier League in the summer, and Chelsea agreed a €55million (then £47m) deal with Monaco for him on deadline day. However, Camara and Chelsea were left angry when Monaco decided not to sell the 22-year-old at the last minute.

Camara remains eager to secure a switch to England in January, and Liverpool joined Chelsea in the race to sign him after that summer deal fell through.

Liverpool were named as frontrunners for the player on October 20, and there has now been another positive update for Reds fans.

CaughtOffside claim Liverpool are hurtling towards a deal for Camara, as they have ‘done a lot of work’ on the transfer in recent weeks and have ‘made progress’.

Camara is ‘more likely’ to join Liverpool than Chelsea as things stand, because Andoni Iraola’s side are ‘close’ to striking an agreement with him on personal terms.

The report quotes a source as saying: “Liverpool have done a lot of work on Camara. They’re close to an agreement on personal terms with his representatives.

“Chelsea still like the player, and if other targets don’t work out then maybe that’s an avenue they’d explore again, but it’s not looking likely at this stage.”

Monaco want Liverpool to pay €70m/£58m for Camara in January.

The Senegalese is not the only midfielder on Liverpool’s radar, as they have also been credited with interest in Athletic Club’s Mikel Jauregizar.

The latter is viewed as an ‘ideal fit’ for Iraola’s system as he is an ‘aggressive’ and ‘tenacious’ midfielder who honed his craft in the Basque Country, just like Iraola.

But Jauregizar currently appears to be a backup target for Camara. It was suggested on November 11 that Chelsea sources believe Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Camara.

Liverpool step up Lamine Camara pursuit

Indeed, the majority of the ‘groundwork’ has been completed by Liverpool, whereas Chelsea are prioritising a deal for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

The Athletic’s James Pearce has said Liverpool could repeat the January 2022 addition of Luis Diaz by swooping for Camara early.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if something similar happened [to the Diaz signing] in terms of someone who was on the list for the summer,” Pearce told The Redmen TV recently.

“I think what happens with Lamine Camara at Monaco will be interesting, because we know that had Liverpool decided to buy a senior midfielder last summer, that he probably would have been the one.

“Say if [Alexis] Mac Allister had turned around and said he wanted to go, I think that would’ve been the most likely outcome, that Mac Allister went and Camara came in.

“But, of course, there’s so many moving parts in terms of what does the player want, what do the club he’s at at the minute want in terms of are they determined to keep hold of him until the summer.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been tipped to save up to £50m on their next left-back swoop.