Liverpool plot FIVE summer signings as new €85m target revealed

Liverpool are expected to make at least five new signings in another transformative summer window, with a Porto ace reportedly in their sights.

Liverpool spent a huge £440million last summer to sign Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni. The Reds even broke the British transfer record twice, first on Wirtz, and then again on Isak.

However, Arne Slot and Richard Hughes will need to re-enter the market this summer, especially now Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are leaving…

Priority positions named

In his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Liverpool reporter James Pearce has revealed the five positions he expects the club to strengthen ready for next season.

Liverpool ‘have to buy at pace’ as they need ‘at least two attackers’. A right winger will be required to replace Salah, while Federico Chiesa is also expected to depart.

FSG were originally only planning on signing one new forward, but Ekitike’s ruptured Achilles means they need a second attacking addition.

Pearce added: ‘The midfield needs strengthening, and how much needs to be done in that area depends on whether Curtis Jones moves on.

‘There are issues to address in both full-back positions. Liverpool must decide whether to buy a left-back to act as Milos Kerkez’s understudy following Andy Robertson’s exit or turn to Kostas Tsimikas after his loan at Roma.

‘I think they also need a right-back to compete with [Conor] Bradley once he’s fit again.’

The likes of Yan Diomande, Anthony Gordon, Adam Wharton, Alejandro Balde and Denzel Dumfries are all on Liverpool’s radar.

A potential target to improve Liverpool’s midfield options was named earlier on Thursday, too…

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Liverpool in for Porto star

Liverpool are ‘in love’ with Porto’s Victor Froholdt, according to Danish outlet Bold.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle are all showing ‘great interest’ in the midfielder, who has managed eight goals and six assists in 50 matches this season.

Froholdt has been ‘truly exceptional’, which could soon earn him a big-money move to England.

His contract includes an €85m (£73.5m) exit clause, putting Porto in a strong negotiating position.

The report even suggests the 20-year-old Denmark international ‘only wins titles’, as he is now a league champion in both his home country and Portugal.

Contact made

The race for Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke is heating up, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur both pursuing him.

We can reveal that Liverpool have made a move for the ball-playing centre-half by making contact with his agents.

But our sources state that Spurs are ramping up their bid to sign Van Hecke, with Roberto De Zerbi very keen on a reunion.

Contract talks between the 25-year-old and Brighton have stalled. Van Hecke’s current deal expires in June 2027 and he is eyeing the ‘next step’ in his career.

The fact De Zerbi is Spurs boss might give the north London side an advantage, though Liverpool look set to fight them all the way.