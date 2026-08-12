Liverpool eye four signings worth £301m amid colossal Jeff Bezos investment

Liverpool are looking to sign Bradley Barcola this summer

Liverpool could complete up to four signings worth a combined £301million if a consortium involving Jeff Bezos buys a 30 per cent stake in the club, a report has sensationally claimed.

It emerged on Monday afternoon that a consortium led by former QPR shareholder Amit Bhatia is nearing a deal to become part-owners of Liverpool Football Club. The consortium also includes Eduardo Saverin, one of Facebook’s co-founders.

The consortium values Liverpool at an incredible £4.4billion ($6bn), making it one of sport’s biggest-ever deals.

Bezos and co. will reportedly invest around £1.5bn ($2bn) into Liverpool, helping majority shareholders Fenway Sports Group (FSG) improve the club further and sign more top-quality players.

As per the Express, Bradley Barcola is among four elite stars who could move to Anfield in the next few transfer windows if Bezos’ investment reaches completion.

We can confirm that Liverpool remain in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for Barcola, despite reports elsewhere claiming that the move could be abandoned.

The Frenchman has given a transfer to Liverpool his green light, and Andoni Iraola’s side are willing to pay a huge £120m for his services.

However, PSG are holding out for £145m for Barcola, a demand which has slowed down negotiations.

The Express report that Liverpool could return for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck next summer and use Bezos’ extra funds to get the transfer over the line.

Liverpool considered Schlotterbeck earlier this summer, but he suffered ankle ligament damage at the World Cup and will therefore be out for a few more months.

Dortmund want €50-60m (£43-51m) to sell the Germany international, whom Liverpool view as a successor for Virgil van Dijk.

The report adds that Ezri Konsa might be an immediate solution to Liverpool’s defensive search this summer.

Liverpool and Arsenal have converged on Konsa, who impressed for England at the World Cup.

Aston Villa have set Konsa’s price tag at £60m.

Konsa, Wharton among rumoured Liverpool targets

The 28-year-old would bolster both the right-back and centre-half positions for Iraola.

Bezos and Liverpool’s fourth and final target is said to be Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Liverpool are known to be admirers of Wharton amid speculation Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister may both depart.

The Reds have learned that Palace are holding out for £70m to sell Wharton.

There have been conflicting reports over whether Manchester United might rival Liverpool for the English talent.

The Express’ report is very speculative, as Bezos’ exact involvement with Liverpool has yet to be revealed.

Liverpool look set to press ahead with their move for Barcola, regardless of whether the consortium buys a 30 per cent stake in the club.

But if Bezos, Bhatia and Saverin do get involved, then Liverpool will have money to attack future transfer windows.

Meanwhile, we can reveal what Everton think about Iliman Ndiaye’s future amid interest from Liverpool and United.