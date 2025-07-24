Liverpool are growing in confidence of sealing the blockbuster signing of Alexander Isak, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that they are the only concrete option for the Newcastle striker this summer.

Isak, 25, is contracted with the Magpies until 2028, but Liverpool are determined to lure him from St James’ Park, despite already signing a new striker, Hugo Ekitike, in a deal worth £79million (€91.5m / $107m).

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively broke the news on Thursday morning that a frustrated Isak wants to LEAVE Newcastle, and a move to Liverpool remains a real and concrete possibility.

Since Fletcher’s story broke, a number of leading journalists, including Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Craig Hope and Alex Crook backed up Fletcher’s exclusive.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation from other outlets and journalists that Chelsea could swoop into the race, but Romano has revealed that a switch to Stamford Bridge will NOT happen for Isak.

“Chelsea not actively working on Alexander Isak deal and no interest in proceeding despite reports,” Romano posted on X.

“Chelsea are very happy with their strikers and fully focused on Xavi Simons and Jorrel Hato deals now. The club working on Isak deal was, is and remains Liverpool.”

READ MORE 👉 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Hugo Ekitike displaces Bryan Mbeumo

Alexander Isak chooses Liverpool as Newcastle eye replacement

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Isak has his heart set on a move to Liverpool.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have held talks with the striker’s agents in recent weeks, but that is not considered a viable option for the Newcastle star.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that despite interest from the Gulf State, Isak wants to remain in the Premier League if he leaves Newcastle.

And as Liverpool signal their willingness to break the British transfer record to sign Isak, David Ornstein has revealed that Newcastle have lined up a replacement.

Indeed, it’s claimed that RB Leipzig’s 22-year-old striker Benjamin Sesko is the man Newcastle want to fill the void left by Isak, if he heads to Liverpool.

Newcastle are also keen on Brentford forward Yoane Wissa and want to sign him regardless of what happens with Isak, with an opening bid of £25million already rejected by the Bees.

The ball is now in Liverpool’s court as they look to be the most likely destination for Isak. Newcastle value the Swedish international at £150million, so whether the Reds can strike a gargantuan deal remains to be seen.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Newcastle react after learning Alexander Isak wants to join Liverpool

🔴 Jaw-dropping Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer ON as sources drop damning Newcastle verdict

🔴 Luis Diaz makes Liverpool ‘request’ over Bayern Munich with future ‘increasingly certain’ – journalist

QUIZ: How well do you know Alexander Isak?