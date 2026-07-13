Mac Allister endorses £34m Liverpool swoop for record-breaking star as bid prepped

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has responded to speculation Andoni Iraola’s side could win the chase for generational Mexican talent Gilberto Mora.

So far this summer, Liverpool have signed Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna for €40million (£34m) and brought in Jeremy Jacquet for £60m, having agreed a deal for the French centre-back in January.

Liverpool have allowed club legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson to leave on free transfers, while Ibrahima Konate joined Real Madrid for free after the Reds failed to agree a new contract with him.

Liverpool need a new right winger to replace Salah alongside a defensive midfielder to compete with Ryan Gravenberch, and they could also move for Club Tijuana sensation Mora.

He is a 17-year-old attacking midfielder who is widely regarded as Mexico’s most exciting young player in years. Mora shone for Mexico at their home World Cup before their last-16 defeat to England.

We revealed on July 6 that Liverpool have made direct contact for Mora, and Mac Allister has been asked about his club’s interest while on international duty with Argentina.

Mac Allister said (via This Is Anfield): “Honestly, I didn’t see anything about it.

“When these things happen, you’re always careful what you say, out of respect for the player and the club he belongs to.

“But if he’s being linked with Liverpool, he’ll surely be a great player, and there’s a reason they’re mentioning him.”

We revealed in October that Mora’s rapid development in Mexico had sparked a scouting frenzy among elite European clubs, including Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

We understand Liverpool have a developing and serious interest in the teenage wonderkid and have made contact to understand the conditions of a potential deal, as well as the player’s future plans.

Manchester United are unlikely to act on their interest in Mora as they are wary of a possible bidding war.

We understand Tijuana are holding out for €40m/£34m before selling.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, wrote: ‘Real Madrid have been long-term admirers, with sources suggesting Mora would see it as a dream come true to play for the Spanish giants. He was seen swapping shirts with Los Blancos and England star Jude Bellingham in the tunnel of the Azteca Stadium following the conclusion of Sunday evening’s match.

‘Barcelona have also sent scouts, while Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Chelsea remain firmly in the race.

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Liverpool, Arsenal converge on Gilberto Mora

‘Of the Premier League contingent, sources credit Liverpool as being ‘very keen’.’

It emerged on July 7 that Arsenal have ignited a battle with Liverpool for Mora, as both clubs are ‘already planning’ opening offers for him.

Reports in Mexico have claimed he is available for €21m (£18.5m), but we understand the deal will actually be much more expensive.

Mora has broken a host of records since bursting onto the scene. He is the youngest player to represent Tijuana in Liga MX, having done so aged just 15 years and 10 months in August 2024.

Mora is also Mexico’s youngest-ever player, as well as the youngest player to represent the country at a World Cup.

To put his remarkable development into context, he is the youngest player to start a game at the World Cup since Pele in 1958.

At this stage, Liverpool or Arsenal would be signing potential. But if Mora goes on to become a world-class performer, then that £34m fee may end up looking like a bargain.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could make moves for two Man Utd midfield targets, as per reports.