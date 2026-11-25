Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Mexican sensation Gilberto Mora, according to a report in his home country.

Mora is widely regarded as the best Mexican player of his generation. The attacking midfielder is only 18 years old but is already a key player for both Liga MX side Club Tijuana and the Mexico national team.

This season, Mora has notched six goals in 11 matches for Tijuana in the league, while he also made four appearances at the World Cup before Mexico’s last-16 exit at the hands of England.

A host of elite clubs have tracked Mora’s development over the past 12 months, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Mexican newspaper Record has now provided a big update on Mora’s future, with Liverpool firmly involved in the transfer chase.

They report that the playmaker has likely ‘played his last game’ for Tijuana after they finished ninth in Liga MX and failed to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

When asked about a potential exit recently, Mora said: “I leave the future in God’s hands.”

Mora’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said previously that Mora would not move to Europe until next summer, but Tijuana’s disappointing campaign has ‘opened up’ the possibility of a January transfer.

Liverpool and Arsenal have expressed ‘real interest’ in the teenage sensation, making them the best-placed English clubs in the race for his signature.

We confirmed on October 14 that Liverpool are serious about completing a deal for Mora, viewing him as a generational talent with the ability to become a future Premier League star.

But on October 21, we reported that PSG and Milan had stepped up their efforts to land him, which represented a blow for Liverpool and Arsenal.

Gilberto Mora transfer to break record

There has been conflicting information over how much the player might cost. Record claim he will be available for €25m (£21m), whereas other reports have suggested a €40m (£33.5m) price tag is more likely.

Either way, Mora’s departure should shatter the record sale for a Liga MX club.

Liverpool are seemingly intensifying their pursuit of a new No 10 who can act as an understudy to Florian Wirtz before eventually competing for his starting berth.

Anfield Watch claimed earlier this week that Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has ‘ramped up’ his interest in 17-year-old Ajax playmaker Abdellah Ouazane.

Another potential solution is rising German star Wael Mohya. We confirmed on Monday that Liverpool are ready to challenge Brighton for the Gladbach starlet.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are serious about re-signing one of their former players in 2027, we can reveal.