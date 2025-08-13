Liverpool agree six-year contract with next signing as sublime double deal accelerates

Liverpool are advancing towards the impressive double signing of Giovanni Leoni and Marc Guehi, with journalists providing the latest on both stars.

Liverpool have already bolstered their full-back ranks this summer by signing Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, with centre-back additions next on their to-do list. The Premier League champions are light in the area after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the transfer window.

That means the only senior backup to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate is Joe Gomez, and he is prone to injuries.

Liverpool must also consider Konate’s future, as his contract expires in June 2026 and Real Madrid are showing keen interest in his services.

To rectify these issues, Liverpool have set their sights on Crystal Palace leader Guehi and Parma starlet Leoni.

Guehi is available for a cut-price fee as he has entered the final year of his Palace contract, similar to Konate, while Liverpool are hoping to get ahead of the curve by landing 18-year-old Leoni before he becomes vastly expensive.

As per Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Liverpool have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with Leoni over a contract running until summer 2031.

Liverpool are also ‘set to offer €35million’ (£30m / $41m) for the Italy U19 international in the coming days.

Schira adds that Reds sporting director Richard Hughes could send Leoni back to Parma on loan for the season, though Fabrizio Romano has disputed this…

In his own update on Leoni’s situation, Romano states that ‘Liverpool want him now’ and that a loan ‘was never discussed as [an] option’.

The teenager has already ‘said yes’ to Liverpool and ‘never needed any convincing’ as he has the opportunity to join one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world.

Romano confirms that Liverpool are in ‘club to club talks’ with Parma as they look to get the deal over the line.

A third Italian reporter, SportMediaset’s Orazio Accomando, claims that Liverpool have ramped up their pursuit of Leoni ‘in the last few hours’.

Liverpool have also entered official talks with Palace over a potential deal for Guehi.

Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with the England defender, something TEAMtalk revealed on July 3.

Hughes is aiming to sign Guehi for just £30-35m (up to €40.5m / $47m), while TEAMtalk understands Liverpool will not go above the £45m (€52m / $61m) mark.

Palace previously rejected offers for Guehi worth around £65-70m (up to €81m / $94m), which came from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, as they aimed to tie him down to fresh terms.

But the 25-year-old does not want to sign such a deal as he knows he has put himself in a great position to secure a major transfer.

Liverpool edging closer to Marc Guehi, Giovanni Leoni double coup

It emerged on Tuesday that Liverpool have entered talks for both Guehi and Leoni.

Romano has said the latter is ‘super-excited’ about joining Liverpool. He is likely ‘heading to Liverpool’ as talks accelerate.

Tottenham are also keen on Leoni, which is why Liverpool are pushing hard to agree a deal for him.

Liverpool will likely have to increase their offer from €35m to €40m to forge an agreement with Parma for Leoni.

Liverpool have already had an excellent summer, landing Frimpong, Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike, as well as breaking the British transfer record on Florian Wirtz.

Head coach Arne Slot will be ecstatic if they can bring in both Guehi and Leoni too.

There is also the prospect of Alexander Isak moving to Liverpool this summer, as he is doing all he can to force his way out of Newcastle.

Liverpool have had a bid worth £110m plus add-ons rejected for Isak and are plotting a second offer.

