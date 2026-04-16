Giovanni Leoni could be given the chance to leave Liverpool after just one year, with a report revealing he might secure a shock move back to Italy.

Leoni was born in Rome and came through the Padova academy before spells at Sampdoria and Parma. The centre-back’s solid displays for Parma saw Liverpool spend £26million plus add-ons to sign him on a six-year contract last summer.

Leoni made his Liverpool debut against Southampton in the League Cup third round in September.

He impressed during an 80-minute cameo before tearing his ACL, leading to a long injury lay-off.

Leoni is expected to be out until the start of next season.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, the 19-year-old has emerged as a surprise target for Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Nerazzurri boss Cristian Chivu is on the hunt for a new central defender, and Sassuolo’s Tarik Muharemovic is ‘at the top of Inter’s wish list.’

Inter have entered talks for Muharemovic, but the deal is complicated by the fact Juventus are owed 50 per cent of any resale.

This has seen Inter identify alternative targets, namely Leoni and Udinese’s Oumar Solet.

Chivu has said ‘yes’ to a reunion with Leoni, having managed the uncapped Italian at Parma.

Inter would love to ‘relaunch’ Leoni’s career, and Chivu would ‘gladly welcome him back’ to Italy.

But the report does note that the deal will depend almost entirely on whether Inter can find an agreement with Liverpool.

This will be very difficult as Liverpool are highly unlikely to sell Leoni after just one appearance.

The Reds rate Leoni very highly and believe he can become an elite star at Anfield when he reaches his full potential.

Arne Slot, or Liverpool’s potential new head coach, will be able to use Leoni in the early stages of next season, providing a significant boost to the club’s defensive options.

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Nine more tipped to leave Liverpool

There could be huge changes at Liverpool this summer, regardless of whether Slot stays in charge.

A report has suggested FSG are planning a mega firesale that could see as many as nine stars leave, including Alexis Mac Allister, Federico Chiesa and Curtis Jones.

Chiesa is more likely to return to Italy than Leoni. Juventus are hoping to reunite with the forward.

Juve believe Chiesa will be keen to re-join with the offer of more starts, as he has largely been used as an impact substitute this campaign.

Liverpool transfer news: £100m move ramps up; interest reignites

Meanwhile, Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of a £100m forward signing following Hugo Ekitike’s injury.

A €60m (£52m) defender has reportedly ‘awakened’ Liverpool’s interest amid his ‘great season’.

FSG are rivalling Manchester United and Chelsea for a superb free signing.

Plus, there has been a significant update on Anthony Gordon’s future amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.