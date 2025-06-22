Liverpool star Harvey Elliott could leave Anfield for another Premier League side in a £40million (€47m / $54m) summer deal, according to a report.

Elliott made history in May 2019 when he received his Premier League debut for Fulham aged just 16 years and 30 days old, becoming the youngest ever player to feature in the competition. Elliott’s record stood for over three years until it was broken by Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri.

Elliott went on to play just three times for Fulham before joining Liverpool in July 2019. The move was a dream for the England U21 ace as he grew up supporting Liverpool.

After shining on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the 2020-21 campaign, Elliott was promoted to the Liverpool first team.

He has since made 147 appearances for the Reds, chipping in with 15 goals and 20 assists and helping the club win trophies such as the Premier League title, FA Cup, League Cup (x2) and FIFA Club World Cup.

However, Elliott is facing the painful decision of having to potentially leave Anfield this summer as his game time dropped under Arne Slot during the 2024-25 season.

Now aged 22, Elliott is entering a crucial period for his development and cannot afford to continue sitting on the bench. Just three of his 18 league outings in 2024-25 lasted 45 minutes or more.

According to The Sun, Brighton & Hove Albion are ‘set to enter the race’ for Elliott’s capture this summer.

The Seagulls have ‘identified him as their key summer target’, believing he can ‘help take them to the next level’.

The versatile star, who can play as a winger or central midfielder, is ‘on the radar of several clubs in England and abroad’. But Brighton believe they can win the chase by getting James Milner to persuade his former Liverpool team-mate on a switch to the Amex.

Brighton ‘have funds to spend’ and are ready to launch a £40m bid for Elliott, which will definitely get Liverpool thinking.

While the Reds rate Elliott highly, they are open to a parting of ways as they know Slot would rather use other midfielders and wingers.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is aware that the player is ‘desperate’ for starts and could soon sanction his exit.

Brighton eyeing Harvey Elliott coup

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk on May 14 that Nottingham Forest are keen on Elliott as they prepare for a long-awaited return to European football.

But The Sun claim Elliott would rather join Brighton as he feels their style of play will suit his attributes better.

Liverpool could soon recoup as much as £75m (€88m / $101m) through player sales.

Elliott was previously linked with joining Bayer Leverkusen as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Florian Wirtz. But it is actually Jarell Quansah who has headed to the German club, moving separately to the Wirtz deal.

Leverkusen have agreed a £35m deal with Liverpool for the centre-back, who is set to pen a five-year contract in Germany.

Liverpool could sell other players such as Kostas Tsimikas, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa to bolster their finances after spending huge money on Wirtz.

They have already sold Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford for £18m and picked up £8.4m for allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid before the end of his contract.

In terms of new arrivals, Liverpool have captured Jeremie Frimpong and Wirtz and have reached an agreement with Bournemouth for left-back Milos Kerkez.

