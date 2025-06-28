RB Leipzig are firmly in the mix to sign Harvey Elliott as Jurgen Klopp plots a raid on his former club Liverpool, while a host of Premier League sides could also try to sign the Englishman this summer, according to reports.

Elliott is highly rated at Liverpool, though he is struggling to force his way into the starting line-up under Arne Slot. The midfielder, who can play centrally or on the right wing, made 53 appearances during Klopp’s final season at Anfield, but this figure dropped to 28 last term.

The attacker featured 18 times in the Premier League under Slot, though these outings mainly came off the bench.

Elliott is even less likely to start as a No 10 in the 2025/26 campaign now that Liverpool have smashed their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz in a £116million (€136m / $160m) deal.

Plenty of sides are plotting talks for Elliott as he is still only 22 years old and has a very bright future ahead of him.

As per TBR, Klopp has identified Elliott as a target for Leipzig and is ‘personally pushing’ for the Bundesliga club to land him this summer.

Klopp has worked as Red Bull’s head of global football operations since January and has recommended Leipzig sign his former player Elliott.

Klopp has pointed out Elliott’s great form for England at the U21 Euros this summer, during which he has been a ‘star performer’.

Indeed, Elliott pulled off two fantastic finishes to help the Young Lions beat Netherlands U21s 2-1 and reach the final, where they will face Germany tonight (Saturday).

Chelsea, Brighton also in Harvey Elliott chase

Leipzig have entered a very busy race for Elliott’s signature. It emerged last weekend that he is a ‘key target’ for Brighton & Hove Albion, who are plotting a £40m (€47m / $55m) bid.

Brighton are hopeful James Milner can convince Elliott to reunite with him at the Amex.

On Friday, it was revealed that Chelsea are spying a shock deal to sign Elliott from Liverpool.

The Blues are ‘on alert’ for the ‘surprise’ signing of Elliott after learning he could be put on the market this summer.

Liverpool are open to selling the former Fulham star in order to recoup funds following the vast expenditure on Wirtz.

TBR add that ‘nearly half the Premier League have enquired about Elliott’ in recent weeks, including clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Everton. Leipzig could also face competition from fellow German clubs Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund for the potential deal.

TBR claim that Liverpool ‘want more than £40m’ to sell him, while CaughtOffside suggest his price tag is actually £50m (€59m / $69m).

It will be tough for Elliott to leave Anfield as he grew up supporting Liverpool and has loved his time playing for the club.

But having Klopp gives Leipzig a great chance to complete the transfer as Elliott will surely listen to the iconic former Liverpool boss when considering his next move.

