Bradley Barcola, pictured here with PSG teammates Desire Doue and Achraf Hakimi, has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool will leave no stone unturned in their quest to add a world-class talent on their wing after missing out to Manchester City for Antoine Semenyo, with a new report revealing strong plans to bring in elite PSG star Bradley Barcola and amid fresh links to a second £120m-rated star.

The Reds had a strong and long-standing interest in signing Bournemouth winger Semenyo, who has been enjoying an excellent campaign to date and is available to leave the Vitality Stadium next month if his £65m (£60m, plus £5m in add-ons) clause is met.

Ultimately, though, sources have been clear that Liverpool did not make an official approach for the Ghana international, despite our understanding he would prioritise a move to Anfield, with the 25-year-old instead agreeing a move to Manchester City.

The full reasons for Semenyo opting for the Etihad Stadium have now been revealed by Cityzens sources.

Why Liverpool never made their move for Semenyo is yet to be revealed, though reports have now suggested that manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes may instead have their eyes on other, more ambitious targets.

And one name now being linked with a fresh move to Anfield is PSG superstar Barcola.

The 23-year-old has developed into one of the world’s elite wingers since joining Paris Saint-Germain, boasting 64 goal contributions (31 scored, 33 assists) in his 124 matches for the club so far.

Now Caught Offside has claimed that PSG star Barcola ‘is now emerging as a prime alternative for either the January window or next summer’ after the Reds missed out on Semenyo.

The report adds: ‘The Reds’ recruitment team are understood to have intensified their monitoring of the French international, viewing him as a long-term solution capable of elevating their attacking options under Arne Slot.

‘Slot is known to be a strong admirer of Barcola’s profile. The 23-year-old has developed into one of Ligue 1’s most dynamic wide attackers.’

Want breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool given Barcola hope as £120m Bayern star is also linked

While PSG are in no hurry to lose Barcola, coach Luis Enrique is spoilt for choice when it comes to wide attacking options, with the reigning European champions also having Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele to call upon, though the latter has been used in a more central role in recent times.

However, while Barcola has a contract with PSG until 2028, and the French giants are looking to extend that, it’s reported that talks between the player and the club have ‘stalled’ in recent months.

That delay is reportedly ‘driven by a degree of caution from the player and his representatives’ with Barcola and amid claims the player is looking to ‘assess all options’.

From the Liverpool end and, amid their failure to push through with their initial Semenyo interest, it’s claimed that Hughes and Slot are still ‘keen to add a high-level wide forward’ to their squad and are ‘prepared to invest in the right profile rather than rush into short-term fixes’.

At the same time, the report acknowledges that the Premier League champions understand that a January transfer for Barcola ‘would be difficult’ to push through, but ‘believe groundwork laid now could put them in a strong position for the summer’.

Speaking over the summer, Enrique was unmoved by reports that the 18-times capped winger could be lured away.

Speaking in July, the Spanish coach stated: “I expect him to play here for many more years, and I think he wants to. So I have no doubt he’ll remain our player.”

At the same time, Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk insists that Liverpool retain a strong interest in signing their £120m-rated maestro Michael Olise, though he concedes that they have ‘no chance’ of signing the player now, whose red-hot form has also attracted the attentions of Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Liverpool transfer latest: Huge Guehi denials / Salah exit / Striker to sign?

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has no agreement in place with any club about his future – and while sources confirm the Reds do retain a serious interest, there is one European giant who Liverpool need to take seriously in the hotly contested transfer race.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are being urged to bring in a striker to Anfield as temporary cover for Alexander Isak, with the Swede facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and their fans are adamant they have found the perfect answer after a major transfer domino fell into place.

On that note, we have also taken a look at seven striker options who could be on Liverpool’s radar after Isak’s cruel injury setback.

Finally, a huge update on the future of Mohamed Salah has emerged. That’s amid claims that Hughes is poised to meet with his agent Ramy Abbas Issa for showdown talks that will determine the Egyptian’s fate at Anfield – and with one top source now predicting when an exit will be finalised.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.