Andoni Iraola is keen to reunite with Alex Scott at Liverpool

Andoni Iraola will have big money to spend in the January transfer window if an elite Liverpool target becomes available, a report has claimed, while the Reds have seemingly chosen between midfielders Alex Scott and Lamine Camara.

Liverpool have made some sensational signings over the past 18 months, spending more than £100million on three separate occasions. They smashed their transfer record twice in the summer of 2025, first on Florian Wirtz (£116m), then again on Alexander Isak (£125m).

Winger Bradley Barcola became the second-most expensive Liverpool signing of all time in August, arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in a £123m deal.

Liverpool could dip into the January market for another stunning addition…

Liverpool January budget emerges

Liverpool ‘have the money’ to ‘pull off’ a sublime £100m capture this winter, Football Insider report.

Iraola’s side are ‘more than capable’ of smashing the £100m barrier again in January if ‘the right player emerges’, it is claimed.

The Reds remain in a healthy financial position even after the expensive arrivals of Wirtz, Isak and Barcola.

However, the report does not name any concrete targets Liverpool are considering spending £100m on.

Jamal Musiala is namechecked, but he is once again injured and must prove his long-term fitness before earning any switch to Anfield.

Bournemouth midfielder Scott is one player Liverpool would have to spend £100m to land, but that move looks increasingly unlikely…

Scott doubts revealed

While Liverpool admire Scott greatly, Anfield sources ‘insist’ it’s ‘not the case’ that a January bid for the Englishman is coming.

That is according to The Athletic, who suggest Monaco’s Lamine Camara is a more likely solution to Liverpool’s midfield search.

Iraola would prefer to reunite with his former Bournemouth star Scott, but Liverpool chiefs see Camara as the easier addition.

Plus, Chelsea are showing the strongest interest in Scott. The Blues are ready to significantly increase their proposal after having a £64m bid rejected in July.

Trent Alexander-Arnold return?!

Spanish outlet Sport claim Real Madrid are ‘not happy’ with Alexander-Arnold’s form and are warming to the idea of selling him in January.

Their report even suggests the Premier League is Alexander-Arnold’s ‘most natural destination’ if he leaves the Bernabeu in 2027.

Sport cite Jamie Carragher, who has admitted he would take the 28-year-old back at Liverpool, despite the controversial circumstances surrounding his exit.

The Athletic, however, state that Alexander-Arnold is fully focused on Madrid and is not considering a return to England.

The right-back is determined to make his way into Jose Mourinho’s plans amid competition from Denzel Dumfries and Federico Valverde for his starting spot.