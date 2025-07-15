Liverpool are admirers of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson and could yet consider a move for the Senegalese frontman, and while James Pearce admits a move may be difficult, the journalist has made clear the Reds’ intentions around both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz with a firm bid now arriving for the Colombian.

The Merseysiders have backed Arne Slot with serious cash this summer as they look to defend their Premier League title in the upcoming season. Facing a fresh challenge from Arsenal and Manchester City – both of whom have also spent heavily in their own bid to improve – it is likely Liverpool will face a far sterner battle to win a record-breaking 21st English league crown.

And while six new faces have arrived so far with Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Freddie Woodman joining Giorgi Mamardashvili, adding what many always felt was Liverpool’s major priority this summer – a new striker – has been less of a straightforward mission.

The Reds have emphasised having an elite front three in recent seasons – a strategy that has served them extremely well – but with Darwin Nunez made available to leave, Slot is keen to sign a high-calibre upgrade.

But while Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Joao Pedro having all been looked at, but ultimately, for a variety of reasons, missed, Pearce explains that Liverpool now have a sixth striker of interest in the form of Chelsea frontman, Jackson.

The Senegalese striker has 30 goals in 81 appearances for the Blues since arriving from Villarreal in summer 2023 for a fee of £32m (€37.5m, $44m), but has largely failed to convince and with Enzo Maresca bringing in both Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer, the 24-year-old’s chances look limited at Chelsea heading into the new season.

But as Pearce writes, securing his signing does look difficult, and with the Londoners determined to force their own way into the title conversation, strengthening a direct rival for that honour means they would likely prefer to either retain his services or move the player on somewhere else.

‘If the Senegal international was not a Chelsea player he might be a more realistic candidate,’ Pearce wrote in The Athletic, going on to add that ‘Isak and Ekitike remain prominent in their thinking’ but acknowledges that ‘various factors would need to align for such interest to develop’.

Of course, it has since emerged that Newcastle are themselves closing in on the signing of Ekitike after ‘sending a delegation’ to Frankfurt to wrap up a deal.

Whether Liverpool could come back in Isak, though, remains to be seen…

Liverpool stance on Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez exits explained

The Reds returned to action on Sunday in a friendly at Preston North End. Victors by 3-1 on the day, the performance was hugely emotionally charged following the tragic recent death of forward Diogo Jota.

As you would expect, the occasion was dominated by tributes to the Portuguese star.

Of those who were closest to the player, Nunez, managed to score the Reds’ second goal, copying two of Jota’s celebrations in the process of marking the strike and paying his own tribute.

But whether that proves the Uruguayan’s last goal in Liverpool colours remains to be seen.

Both Napoli and Al Hilal have been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old and, in Pearce’s words, it is ‘expected that a move for him will progress again soon’.

Liverpool are very much open to his sale and hoping to get a £60m (€69m, $81m) fee for him.

The Uruguayan failed to convince Slot he was worthy of regular starts last season and an underwhelming campaign resulted in him scoring just seven times in 47 appearances – leading the Reds to decide an upgrade was necessary this summer.

After three mixed seasons at Liverpool, a summer exit for Nunez has now been described as ‘inevitable’, though no acceptable offers have been tabled so far.

However, it is a very different stance on Diaz, whom the Reds maintain they do not want to sell, despite the strong interest in his services.

To that end, David Ornstein revealed on X on Tuesday lunchtime that Bayern Munich have now submitted an official offer worth €67.5m (£58.6m, $78.8m), which was instantly rejected by the Reds, adding they want to keep the star, whom they value at nearer the €100m (£87.5m, $118m) mark.

Indeed, he was often utilised by Slot as a false nine and will again be considered for the position in the upcoming season if they can retain his services.

Per Pearce, Liverpool’s stance is that Diaz ‘will not leave’, and unless that changes, ‘their focus when it comes to incomings is on finding a top No 9’ with Hughes ‘prioritising that at present’.

