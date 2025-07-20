Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool DONE as Fabrizio Romano confirms record-breaking fee, contract length

Liverpool have fully agreed a record-breaking fee with Eintracht Frankfurt for striker Hugo Ekitike, who is expected to undergo a medical soon, and the deal could have big ramifications for one Reds star.

The Reds identified the 23-year-old as a top target after it became clear that Newcastle United were unwilling to part ways with Alexander Isak.

Newcastle also approached Frankfurt over a move for Ekitike, but they left the race after the talented forward made clear that he only wanted to move to Anfield.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has now given his ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal, with Liverpool now fully agreeing a big-money deal to sign Ekitike and a long-term contract with the player.

“Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool, here we go!” Romano posted on X. “Deal in place for fee over €90million (£78m / $105million) for the French striker to join from Eintracht Frankfurt, potentially reaching €95million (£82m / $110m).

“Six year deal for Ekitike, valid until June 2031; he only wanted Liverpool move. New striker for Slot”

Romano’s big update on Ekitike comes after another reliable journalist, David Ornstein, revealed yesterday (July 19) that a deal worth €95million was under discussion. If all add-ons are achieved, the transfer will represent a new club-record sale for Frankfurt.

Hugo Ekitike in, Darwin Nunez out for Liverpool?

Ekitike joined Frankfurt permanently from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, following a successful loan in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

The French striker made a big impression during his time with the German club, notching 26 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for Frankfurt, in total.

Signing a new forward has always been one of Liverpool’s top priorities for this summer and now Slot has got his wish, with Ekitike expected to undergo a medical and formally complete the move quickly and join the squad for pre-season.

The move is likely to have ramifications for Darwin Nunez, who has been heavily linked with moves away from Anfield.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are reportedly willing to pay the Uruguayan striker an ‘astronomical’ wage and he is open to moving to the Gulf State, so that is something to keep a close eye on.

But what is now all but certain, is that Ekitike will be playing his football at Anfield this season.

€95million is a big fee for a young player with no Premier League experience, so it will be interesting to see how he fairs in the early stages of the coming campaign.

