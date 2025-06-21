Liverpool have been told by Fabrizio Romano why their chances of signing Alexander Isak look bleak – but it’s not all bad news for the Reds after the reporter confirmed talks have been held with the agents of a 50-goal alternative.

The Reds have shown they really mean business in the transfer market this summer. After securing a deal for Jeremie Frimpong days before the window opened, Liverpool‘s second summer arrival was confirmed on Friday evening in the form of Florian Wirtz – with the German arriving for a British record fee worth £116m (€135m, $156m) once add-ons have been factored in.

The Premier League champions will not have long to wait for signing number three either, with an agreement also secured to bring Milos Kerkez to Anfield.

Despite that deal taking their outlays soaring towards the £190m mark, Arne Slot’s side are not yet done this summer and are next targeting another central defensive addition. And it is our understanding that an agreement for Marc Guehi is thundering closer after the Reds took a crucial step towards sealing a deal.

However, another huge outlay is also anticipated by fans in the striker department, with the opportunity to add a marquee signing there enhanced by the decision to let Darwin Nunez move on.

In recent days, speculation has risen that the player they target will be Newcastle’s prolific Swede Isak.

Despite that, Romano does not get the feeling a deal is there to be done for the Reds and has instead suggested the signing of Hugo Ekitike, a player recently described as ‘explosive’ by journalist Si Phillips, is the far more likely at Anfield this summer.

“Liverpool would try to go for Isak [if he became available], but at the moment I don’t have this feeling. The club, too, from what I’m hearing, see it as a very, very difficult deal,” Romano began on the Market Madness podcast.

“A name I can mention for Liverpool is still Hugo Ekitike at Eintracht Frankfurt. Because if Darwin Nunez leaves, let’s see what happens with Luis Diaz, but especially Darwin, and I see Darwin leaving this summer.

“Well, I think for Ekitike this could be a possibility to go to Liverpool, because there were calls from Chelsea two weeks ago. Man United, in recent days, also made contact with the agents to understand the situation.

“But for Liverpool, this is also a possibility. Liverpool also spoke to the agents. Also, Liverpool considered Ekitike an interesting opportunity. And so that’s the name I would keep in their shortlist.”

Liverpool face strong competition for Hugo Ekitike

As Romano states, competition for Ekitike remains tough and they will have to battle off the attentions of both Man Utd and Chelsea if they are to secure a deal this summer.

Indeed, the Blues held extensive talks with Eintracht Frankfurt a fortnight ago, but temporarily walked away from a deal with the Bundesliga side sticking to their lofty €100m (£85.6m, $115m) price point.

United, too, have also made enquiries in recent days, and while the France Under-21 international can be confirmed as a name they are considering, Ruben Amorim’s side would need to secure an influx of cash first by offloading a number of unwanted stars first.

But with finances lesser of an issue at Anfield, together with the fact that talks over the exit of Nunez are gathering pace, Liverpool are very much in a strong position to trigger a possible deal if they decide to Ekitike is the one.

However, while the Reds will try and negotiate a more favourable fee with the Bundesliga side, journalist Christian Falk has made clear what Liverpool need to do to strike an agreement for the striker, who scored 22 times in 48 games for Frankfurt across the 2024/25 season.

“True: The race is completely open again for Hugo Ekitike. In addition to Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are still interested in the striker,” Falk stated, before adding: “Frankfurt have made it clear… if they don’t pay €100m, the player will stay.”

