Liverpool on pole for €50m winger as Bradley Barcola agreement also forged

New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is putting his transfer plans in place

Liverpool are advancing towards an impressive double deal for Paris Saint-Germain duo Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola, with two reports providing the latest.

Liverpool had planned to sign Yan Diomande earlier in the summer transfer window, only for him to prioritise talks with PSG before ultimately joining Real Madrid. The Reds have since turned their attention to Mbaye and Barcola.

PSG have signed Maghnes Akliouche and remain in talks for Mika Godts, moves which would allow Mbaye and Barcola to head to Anfield.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola wants Barcola to become his new first-choice left winger, while Mbaye could establish himself as Mohamed Salah’s replacement on the right flank.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘in pole position’ for Mbaye after overtaking other interested clubs to make themselves ‘frontrunners’.

FI journalist Pete O’Rourke added: “Liverpool are trying to put themselves in a position where they could be frontrunners for Ibrahim Mbaye.

“With Liverpool now showing their cards and making their interest known, they’re hoping that will give them an advantage, but there is a bit of a battle for his signature right now.

“PSG, I think, reluctantly would possibly let him move on with the plethora of attackers that they’ve got in their star-studded side.

“Liverpool will be hoping to make headway on a potential deal in the coming days and weeks, and they’ll be hoping they can possibly get a deal done for the 18-year-old as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, French newspaper L’Equipe report that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Barcola and his camp.

Liverpool in for Mbaye and Barcola

We understand PSG want a colossal €170million (£146m) for Barcola, whereas Liverpool do not want to go above the €120m (£103m) mark.

Barcola publicly pushing for the transfer would help Liverpool’s case.

We revealed on Thursday that PSG value Mbaye at €50m (£43m), a price Liverpool are happy to match.

Our sources state that Liverpool have intensified talks for Mbaye as they look to beat Manchester City to his capture.

Sources do not expect there to be any issues between Mbaye and Liverpool over personal terms.

The Reds could strike a double deal worth £146m depending on how negotiations with PSG go.

Although, Michael Owen has explained why Liverpool should not sign Barcola.